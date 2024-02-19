The age of Gargoyles is now! For more than two decades, Diamond Select Toys has celebrated the best of pop culture right alongside fans. This fall they’re heading back to the mid 1990s with the release of an incredible Gargoyles Premiere Collection Goliath statue that will stand guard over your Disney collection.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Gargoyles series ended long ago, but the love for the show lives on in fans; and thanks to Disney+

series ended long ago, but the love for the show lives on in fans; and Diamond Select Toys is taking Disney fans into the legendary series through a brand new Premier Collection statue featuring Goliath! The large winged creature leads the Gargoyles and helps protect the whole of New York City, so it’s only fair that he gets his chance in the spotlight too.

Goliath, stands with his wings folded atop a castle turret base in this all-new 1/7 scale resin statue designed by Barry Bradfield, and sculpted by Michelle Riley.

Bradfield and Riley cover all the important parts of his look, as Goliath is presented with his purple coloring, stern face, and long black hair. His brown loincloth and back belt are part of the ensemble too; and care was taken to recreate signature features.

With his 14-inch height, the medieval will tower over miniature figures in your collection and as he stands at attention, he brings his quiet power and strength into the mix.

This incredible statue is limited to 2,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

The Gargoyles Premiere Collection Goliath statues will be available for pre-order from Diamond Select

It sells for $200.00 and is expected to ship in Fall 2024.

