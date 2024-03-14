Heroes & Villains Launches Grand Admiral Thrawn Apparel Collection

Heroes & Villains has launched a new apparel collection inspired by the galaxy’s most loved and feared Imperial officer: Grand Admiral Thrawn!

Never cease to serve the Empire! The search for Thrawn is over and with it comes all new apparel based on the iconic (and villainous) Star Wars character Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Today marked the drawing of a new era at Heroes & Villains, as the Grand Admiral is now featured on his very own collection and his power can be felt across every page of their site.

Grand Admiral Thrawn Bomber Jacket

Fans of his Star Wars adventures will love the stylish shirts and a bomber jacket decorated with Chimaera and Chiss symbols and accented with Aurebesh lettering that spells out his name.

The Star Wars: Thrawn collection is now available at Heroes & Villains

Doug Johnson, Heroes & Villains Creative Director and Brand Manager: “ Heroes & Villains focuses on making items that speak to the Star Wars universe in a fan centric way. We like to focus on the things that the people who are truly invested in the story will appreciate. The quality of the product matches the level of devotion we and our fans have for these stories.”

