Let’s face it, we’ve all dreamed about assembling a super team of doctors from the staff at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital…and now USAOPOLY is making it possible to do just that! This summer, the game maker will release the Official Grey’s Anatomy Monopoly and pre-orders are open now!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

You don’t have to be a real life doctor to try your hand at managing one of the most famous hospitals in television history. USAOPOLY is challenging fans of Grey’s Anatomy to “survive the drama and embark on a riveting journey through the world of Grey's Anatomy ” as part of a special edition of Monopoly.

The classic game has been reimagined for a modern day hospital setting featuring the doctors you love or maybe love to hate! Familiar faces like Miranda Bailey, Meredith Grey, Maggie Pierce and Derek Shepherd are on the (game) board along with newbies like Benson Kwan, Simone Griffith, and Mika Yasuda.

Since game play is inspired by the hospital and its Seattle location, the game pieces have been updated to match the show with playable pieces including: Ferry Boat, Clipboard, First Aid Kit Bag, Scrub Top, Stethoscope, and Scalpel!

Grey’s Anatomy Monopoly is available for pre-order at ABC Shop

“Introducing MONOPOLY: Grey's Anatomy, a brand-new release from USAOPOLY that celebrates the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning series! Players will need to assemble the ultimate team of doctors from Miranda Bailey to Meredith Grey. Then charge a fee for a consultation. It is a race to save lives with the staff of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.”

Official Grey's Anatomy Monopoly – $44.95

Game Board

6 Custom Tokens (Ferry Boat, Clipboard, First Aid Kit Bag, Scrub Top, Stethoscope, and Scalpel)

28 Title Deed Cards

16 YOU'RE MY PERSON Cards

16 DANCE IT OUT! Cards

32 House renamed Certifications

12 Hotels renamed Specialities

1 Pack of Custom GREY'S ANATOMY Money

2 Dice

Rules

Players:

2-6

