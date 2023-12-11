Harveys “Frozen” Collection Set to Debut December 15th

2023 has been a big year for the Walt Disney Company, it is the 100th anniversary after all, but it’s also been a special year for Frozen. As the beloved film celebrates its 10th birthday, fashion brands are honoring the animated film with some “cool” collections! Among them is Harveys with their upcoming Streamline Crossbody bag featuring Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

What’s missing from your Disney fashion collection? If you’re in need of a Frozen item, you’re in luck because Harveys is heading to Arendelle with a brand new Streamline Crossbody bag that’s perfect for year round wear, but is especially fitting for winter.

The spacious bag features Harveys’ signature “seatbelt” material that’s been decorated with images of all things Frozen including: Elsa in her blue dress Anna in her travel outfit Kristoff Sven Olaf Arendelle Castle Elsa’s Ice Palace Snowflakes Flowers Bare Trees



For added magic, the bag features a complimentary lining covered in imagery of the castle and palace and plenty of colorful snowflakes. If that wasn’t enough there's also a bag charm starring Anna on one side and Elsa on the other.

The Frozen Collection will be available directly through Harveys starting on December 15th at 8am PT.

Collection will be starting on December 15th at 8am PT. Check back soon for links to the individual styles

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!