Hasbro and Amazon Team for Toyland Pop-Up Event in New York City in December

Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, in collaboration with Amazon has announced a free pop-up event in New York City to help families kick-off the enchanting holiday celebrations alongside their favorite Hasbro brands and characters.

Showcasing a diverse selection of Hasbro’s top holiday toys now available in Amazon’s store, the special event will feature fun-filled holiday-themed activities, photo opportunities, product displays and more.

The three-day event will take place on Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in New York, NY, on the High Line (between 15th St. and 16th St.).

At Hasbro’s Holiday Pop-Up Event, parents and kids can look forward to the following free activities: Hasbro Product Showcase: Throughout the event will be dazzling toy displays of Hasbro’s hottest selections from Transformers, Peppa Pig, Play-Doh, NERF, Furby and Twister, along with premier collaboration brands Star Wars Marvel amazon.com/hasbrotoyland Photo Opps with Santa Claus and Hasbro Characters: Bring home the memories right away by capturing a special photo with Santa Claus and Hasbro’s iconic characters from My Little Pony, Peppa Pig and PJ Masks that you can take home in a special acrylic photo frame. Santa Claus Letter Writing Station: A dedicated area will be on-site giving kids the opportunity to craft handwritten letters for Santa that they can personally send to the North Pole. Giveaways & Snacks: In addition to kid-favorite giveaways like sticker sheets and coloring sheets, eventgoers can stop by the giveaway wheel to spin and receive surprise and delight items. The special holiday experience will also treat families to complimentary snacks and drinks (on a first come, first served basis, as supplies last).

Can’t make it to the pop-up event? You can shop Hasbro Toyland