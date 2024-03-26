It was a short campaign, but nonetheless ruthless and Lucasfilm’s “Imperial March” will live on in our hearts for years to come! As the limited-time event ends, Hasbro has announced all new collectibles for The Black Series and Vintage collection featuring Star Wars: The Last Command, Clone Trooper, Battle Droid, HK-87 Assassin Droid and a Dark Trooper.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Imperial March” campaign wraps up today with Hasbro unveiling four new acting figure sets across their Black Series and Vintage Collection lines

The Black Series turns its attention to The Last Command comic run with an incredible 4-pack that features Luke Skywalker, Mara Jade, Joruus C’baoth, and Luuke. The comic was inspired by the popular novel of the same name in the non-canonical Star Wars Legends book series.

Another new addition to the Black Series is the Clone Trooper & Battle Droid set that’s inspired by events in The Clone Wars .

. As always, the Black Series features 6-inch scale figures boasting premium deco, along with multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Moving over to the Vintage Collection is the HK-87 Assassin Droid from Star Wars: Ahsoka; and a menacing Dark Trooper hailing from The Mandalorian.

The Vintage Collection revisits key elements of Star Wars through 3 ¾-inch scale figures presenting new and well loved heroes (or in this case villains) in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s.

The new Star Wars offerings in Hasbro’s Black Series and Vintage Collection will be available for pre-order March 27 at 1pm ET.

Black Series figures are exclusive to Hasbro Pulse (coming soon to Disney Store and Disney Parks), while the Vintage Collection will be available at Amazon

Luke Skywalker and Mara Jade must confront Joruus C’baoth in a last ditch effort to save the Republic from Grand Admiral Thrawn’s overwhelming forces.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS: THE LAST COMMAND 4-PACK

Includes 4 figures and 8 comics-inspired accessories including 4 Lightsabers, 2 lightning hands for Joruus C’baoth and an alternate head and blaster for Mara Jade.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $99.99

Available for pre-order March 27 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and also available at DisneyStore.com and Disney Parks later this year.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE TROOPER & BATTLE DROID

Includes 2 figures and 5 accessories including 2 blasters and a removable helmet for the clone trooper.

The battle droid includes a removable backpack, antenna, and blaster accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $39.99

Available for pre-order March 27 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and also available at DisneyStore.com later this year.

Assassins by design, the HK-87 droids loyal to Morgan Elsbeth have served her as tireless bodyguards and enforcers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID (ARCANA)

Includes figure and entertainment-inspired staff accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order March 27 at 1pm ET at Amazon

Hulking Imperial combat droids with gleaming black armor and powerful jet boots, the Dark Troopers are a powerful design

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARK TROOPER

Includes figure and entertainment-inspired blaster accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order March 27 at 1pm ET at Amazon

