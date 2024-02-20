It’s no stretch of the imagination, the Haunted Mansion is not only a great attraction, but it’s a prime franchise for merchandise too! Beeline Creative is heading into the harrowing hallways to bring fans four new Geeki Tikis designs to die for that are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is trying on a new look for size, Tiki! Beeline Creative’s popular line of Geeki Tikis mugs is heading to the Happiest place on Earth to spend some time in the chilling, thrilling destination where spirits run free and afterlife is a ball!

Whether your favorite element is Madame Leota, the Opera Singer, Hitchhiking Ghosts, or the monster Grandfather Clock Geeki Tikis has a design to perfectly compliment your Disney collection.

Starting with the Mansion itself, beloved ghost Ezra, Phineas and Gus, stand outside the ethereal green abode ready to hitch a ride with some unsuspecting visitors.

Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts 38 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Fans will love every encounter with the Grandfather Clock that features a dark brown cabinet, while glowing green eyes and sharp white teeth surround a bright green clock face.

Haunted Mansion Grandfather Clock 14 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Madame Leota is a little less round than we’re used to seeing but nonetheless as commanding. Her pale white face is adorned with flowing blue hair and she rests atop an ornate pedestal. Let’s welcome those spirits!

Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Crystal Ball 14 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Finally, the Opera Singer is in her element belting arias for all to enjoy. A horned helmet sits on her and her white braided hair matches the Greek-inspired belt resting on her hips.

Haunted Mansion Female Opera Singer 13 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Geeki Tikis mugs are beautifully sculpted and present an accurate replica of the character featured. Each is crafted from high-quality ceramic and designed to be used functionally as well as for display.

Whether you’re in need of a stiff drink or a soft drink, these sizable Haunted Mansion mugs have anywhere between 13-38 oz capacity meaning they can hold more than enough of your favorite libations. But remember, these are ceramic and are not dishwasher safe. They are hand wash only.

The Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis mugs are available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!