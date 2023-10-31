Highsnobiety Heads to the 1980s with Capsule Collection Inspired by Pixar Animation Studios

Most of the merchandise focus for 2023 has been on the Disney100 celebration, but Highsnobiety is out to change that. The forward thinking brand is taking a step back in time and celebrating Pixar Animation Studios with a capsule collection launching in November that’s inspired by the animation pioneers.

What’s Happening:

Highsnobiety and Pixar Animation Studios are teaming up for a capsule collection inspired by the history of Pixar and its legacy as pioneers of CGI and animation.

The collaboration between Pixar and Highsnobiety is a 9-piece collection that draws visual inspiration from Pixar’s history of technological innovation, incorporating unreleased archival imagery of equipment in the 1980s – a monumental decade for the animation studio – into each design.

Each item in the collection is thoughtfully crafted to pay homage to Pixar's rich heritage with a color palette and graphic designs that are reminiscent of the 1980s technology boom.

A varsity jacket with the iconic Pixar Lamp logo anchors the collection, accompanied by a selection of t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories including crew socks, a keychain, and a logo mug.

The accompanying campaign, “A Pixar Office Story,” shot at the Pixar Animation Studios Headquarters in Emeryville, California is a contemporary take on 1980s Pixar, in line with Pixar reinventing the world of animation as one of the cultural pioneers of the time.

Archival imagery and IPs such as the Pixar Lamp and the Pixar image computer are featured throughout the campaign, showcasing a moment within Pixar’s storied history as viewed through the contemporary lens of Highsnobiety.

Highsnobiety’s Pixar Capsule Collection will be available on the Highsnobiety iOS App and Highsnobiety Shop beginning on November 3rd, 2023.

What They’re Saying:

Jen Tan, Director of Consumer Products at Pixar: "This special collection by Highsnobiety is a celebration of the history of Pixar – a unique blend of art and technology, both imperative to our storytelling process. We revisited our past through archival photographs and imagery, seeing it all through the eyes of the pioneering brand that is Highsnobiety. As we look ahead to the future, this brilliant collection reminds us where we came from and inspires us to continue to tell new, surprising and ever delightful stories."

Herbert Hoffman, Highsnobiety Creative Director of ECommerce: "Pixar and Highsnobiety have shared a core value in amplifying emerging creators. It was a privilege to have access to the Pixar Animation Studios Archives to create a line of apparel and a film that reminds us all of the incredible creations produced by the animation studio using the technology that existed in the 1980s."

