We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Beauty and the Beast.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of items themed to one of the best love stories of all time.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Beauty and the Beast offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share starting with a miniature book telling the whole story through artwork.

Disney Beauty And The Beast Tiny Book By Brooke Vitale

Fashion is everything and there’s plenty of styles to be found at Hot Topic. Cosplay versions of Belle’s peasant dress and iconic yellow gown have been given a modern twist that’s perfect for moving around in today’s world. Comfortable for everyday wear, but distinct enough for your local fan convention, these dresses make it easy to show your love for Beauty and the Beast.

If full dresses aren’t your thing, there are other ways to model your BatB fandom. A cranberry cardigan decorated with enchanted objects, or mom jeans with character icons are a great choice for adding a bit of Disney to your wardrobe. Of course there’s no shortage of T-shirts and sweatshirts to browse and while Belle and Beast are the main focus, Gaston and some other characters are part of the assortment too.

Her Universe Disney Beauty And The Beast Enchanted Objects Girls Cardigan Plus Size

Her Universe Disney Beauty And The Beast Character Mom Jeans

Disney Gaston Dreams T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Beauty And The Beast Booked Crew Sweatshirt – BLUE

Accessorizing is an essential part of fashion so if you’re drawn to dangle earrings featuring Chip, cufflinks shaped like Beast, or a seatbelt belt covered in sketches of Belle, don’t pass them up!

Disney Beauty And The Beast Chip Figural Earrings

Disney Beauty And The Beast Classic Beast Head Cufflinks

Disney Beauty And The Beast Belle Sketch Poses Story Script Seatbelt Belt

Your self-care (beauty) routine is as important as you are so don’t neglect it! This rose lip cream is bright red so you’ll always make a statement, and the fancy ombre container is just fun to look at.

Disney Beauty And The Beast Rose Lip Cream

Bring the “tale as old as time” along for your next outdoor adventure with this collapsible cooler tote that features comfortable carrying handles to handle all your food needs. The side of the tote has a sketch of Belle and the enchanted rose and reads “Never judge a book by its cover.”

Disney Beauty & the Beast Collapsible Cooler Tote Basket

Finally, you can feature the beloved film throughout your home, office, or favorite movie space with canvas wall art of Belle (other princesses are available too), or opt for mini versions of the enchanted objects to display. Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Chip, and Lumiere are the perfect addition to your desk or curio cabinet in this set of small figurines.

Disney Beauty And The Beast Belle & Bouquet Vertical Canvas Wall Decor

Disney Beauty And The Beast Enchanted Objects Set Figure

