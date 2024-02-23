We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome family items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney and Disney adjacent goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Bluey.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, but sometimes we like to mix it up with other fun finds like Bluey! While the show was not created by Disney, the company owns the international broadcasting rights and fans can watch the show on Disney+!

So, today we’re taking a look at Bluey offerings at Hot Topic including new items as well as those on sale. First up is the Family Hoodie featuring sisters Bluey and Bingo with the mum, Chili and dad, Bandit. Best of all this hoodie is designed for adults, because c’mon, let’s face it, we’re more into the show than the kiddos!

Bluey Family Hoodie

If the hoodie isn’t your style, there’s a blue T-shirt starring Bluey and Bandit that has the smiling on the front, and shows their backsides on your back!

Bluey Bandit & Bluey Boyfriend Fit Girls T-Shirt

The whole family can cozy up under this super soft throw blanket that showcases the entire Heeler clan dancing in their front yard. Bonus points if your movie night includes episodes of Bluey.

Bluey Family Throw Blanket

Looking to accessorize? Your feet will love these Keepy Uppy striped socks that have Bluey showing off her amazing skills at keeping a balloon in the air. Matching bracelets anyone? This two pack has a Bluey and Bingo bracelet so you can twin with your kid or have them share with their friends.

Bluey Keepy Uppy Expert Crew Socks

Bluey Bingo & Bluey Best Friend Beaded Bracelets

Speaking of Keepy Uppy, if you’re going to start your own game, suit up for the challenge with these adorable (adult) hi-top sneakers. The right shoe features Bluey while the left is all Bingo and just in case you can’t remember who’s who, their names are displayed right on the heel! Also, take note of balloon charm on the Bluey shoe and the puffy letters spelling out “keepy” and “uppy” along the laces.

Bluey & Bingo Figural Hi-Top Sneakers

We love creative play and coloring activities, so this Activity Pad play set and sheet of stickers is definitely calling out to us. The play set comes with mazes, color sheets, magnets and swappable backgrounds to create your own Bluey adventures.

Bluey Activity Pad & Magnetic Play Set

Bluey Sticker Set

Finally share your love of this show everywhere you go with plush mini backpacks of the Heeler girls. The zip pocket on the back won’t hold a lot, but it’s still a fun accessory that also serves as a plush companion so you simply can’t go wrong with this purchase!

Bluey Plush Mini Backpack

Bluey Bingo Plush Mini Backpack

