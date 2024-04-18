We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel inspired by Pixar’s Cars and the main character Lightning McQueen.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Cars offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there’s some fun apparel to check out!

Lightning McQueen is racing his way to Hot Topic for his guest appearance on a fun all red athletic dress. McQueen and his number 95 are featured on the bodice while a checkered flag band decorates the skirt just above the hem. For adding comfort, built in shorts are hidden under the skirt.

If you’re heading to a race venue, you’ll likely be outdoors and with the heat of the space and addition of sun you’ll want to dress as comfortably and coolly as you can. This muscle tank top allows you to rep the Cars crew while giving you a fashionable look that’ll beat the heat.

Sure you can pair your tank top with jeans, but for the ultimate summer look why not opt for some denim shorts? Lightning McQueen, the Piston Cup, fiery flames and other icons appear around the shorts so there’s no question that these are race ready!

T-Shirts are a big theme for the Cars collection and this dual logo notched crop tee is equal parts fashion and fun. Lightning McQueen takes over the front of the shirt while “Racing Hero” and his number 95 are featured on the back.

There’s also a top with a vintage logo celebrating the red racer. One offering is a crop cut with a mineral wash, and the other is a standard tee that’s solid black. Either way you can’t go wrong with this design.

Finally we’re enjoying this rather simple but totally playful big face top that’s solid red and consists of just Lightning’s eyes and smile. It’s perfect for cosplay fun at home or any trip to Disney!

