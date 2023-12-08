Disney Holiday Loungefly at Hot Topic — Winnie the Pooh, Grogu, Mickey & Friends

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at seasonal Loungefly accessories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products featuring favorite characters depicted on Loungefly bags and wallets.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Loungefly offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share and since Christmas is on the way we thought we’d embrace their holiday designs including a fuzzy Winnie the Pooh snowman.

Loungefly Disney Winnie The Pooh Snowman Mini Zipper Wallet

Keeping with the wallet style, we have Mickey & Friends designs where the gang’s all shaped like mugs of hot chocolate (with a side of candy cane!); and for a fun rewind, the Sensational Six as babies experiencing the magic of the holidays.

Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Hot Cocoa Mugs Wallet

Loungefly Disney Baby Sensational Six Christmas Mini Flap Wallet

We love a good crossbody bag and these small passport size options are great for when you only need to carry a few essentials. Just like the wallet above, the baby versions of the Sensational Six take the spotlight on one bag, while Grogu and Mando get festive on a second bag that looks like a Christmas sweater.

Loungefly Disney The Sensational Six Baby Holiday Passport Crossbody Bag

Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Fair Isle Passport Crossbody Bag

For something even more unique but still in the crossbody style, there's a Minnie Mouse Stocking that’s shaped just like your holiday decorations; then Winnie the Pooh and pals are featured on a book style bag with the whole crew posed on “cover.”

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking Crossbody Bag

Loungefly Disney Winnie The Pooh Book Crossbody Bag

You can’t have a post about Loungefly and not talk about their signature mini backpacks! This winter is full of red and green colors as Grogu cosplays as Santa, while another cute alien, Stitch, transforms himself into an elf!

Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Santa Mini Backpack

Disney Lilo & Stitch Elf Stitch Mini Backpack

Another popular Loungefly style is the satchel bag and this assortment highlights couples and best pals. First up are Lady and Tramp enjoying a holiday hug on a snowy street; then we have Belle and Beast from their snowball fight during the “Something There” song; and finally Jack Skellington and his faithful companion Zero explore winter in the woods.

Loungefly Disney Lady And The Tramp Holiday Hug Satchel Bag

Loungefly The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack & Zero Satchel Bag

Loungefly Disney Beauty And The Beast Winter Scene Satchel Bag

Just for fun, as a bonus we’re including these Disney100 Mickey and Minnie platinum wallets that would work perfectly for your New Year’s celebration! The dimensional ears add a great pop of character to these already sleek accessories.

Loungefly Disney100 Mickey Mouse Platinum Mini Zipper Wallet

