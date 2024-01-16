We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we’re looking at seasonal gifts you’re sure to love.

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products and knick knacks themed to the best baddies in all of pop culture.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Disney Valentine’s Day offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including a Hot Topic exclusive flocked Eeyore Pop!

Funko Disney Winnie The Pooh Pop! Eeyore Flocked Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive

Don’t want a fuzzy figure for display? That’s okay, perhaps this Mickey Mouse (Chocolate) Pop! is more your speed. While not actually edible, Mickey looks like a milk chocolate and white chocolate treat that you might share with your Disney-loving Valentine.

Funko Disney Pop! Mickey Mouse (Chocolate) Vinyl Figure

Speaking of Mickey Mouse, he and girlfriend Minnie Mouse bring their signature charm to a casual heart necklace as well as a tie-dye crop shirt that can be worn year-round, but especially for Valentine’s Day.

Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Heart Necklace

As for comfy clothing that compliments the holiday, Baymax from Big Hero 6 is taking a moment to offer a bear hug as depicted on this red crewneck sweatshirt. For fans who aren’t so concerned about the Valentine’s Day message, but want to dress in colors of the season (think pink!,) there’s a Gravity Falls Mabel sweatshirt or Aurora cold-shoulder dress that’s perfect for cosplay.

Disney Big Hero 6 Like A Hug Crew Sweatshirt – RED

Gravity Falls Mabel's Rainbow Star Sweater Sweatshirt

Disney Sleeping Beauty Aurora Dress

Fans can also accessorize all year long with favorite couples like Simba and Nala or Stitch and Angel. The lion cubs are starting to feel that special spark and are featured on a Loungefly mini backpack with flowers and a heart frame teasing their future romance. Then for Stitch and Angel, the colorful aliens dangle in the center of heart-shaped hoop earrings that will pair with casual and dressy outfits whether out on a date or just hanging with your besties.

Loungefly Disney The Lion King Young Simba & Nala Heart Mini Backpack

Disney Stitch & Angel Heart Hoop Earrings

For those who are celebrating their eternal love, a Nightmare Before Christmas plush bouquet featuring Jack and Sally alongside two hearts is the ultimate symbol of their relationship; or keeping things simple but meaningful with the travel tumbler that announces a “Love you to death” sentiment.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack & Sally Plush Bouquet

The Nightmare Before Christmas Love You To Death Acrylic Travel Cup

Whether it’s young love for you or the fact that your relationship was forged in the 1990s, teenager Max Goof and sweetheart Roxanne star on this very cool throw blanket that’s all about the fun of first love.

Disney A Goofy Movie Duo Throw Blanket

We can’t escape a merchandise article without more fashion bags and Her Universe and Loungefly have Disney styles we think you’ll love. Winnie the Pooh attempts to be Cupid on a cute, fuzzy mini backpack that’s so adorable! Then Ariel and Prince Eric take a moment out of their day to dance on a sizable satchel bag you’ll want to carry everywhere.

Her Universe Disney Winnie The Pooh Cupid Mini Backpack

Loungefly Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel & Eric Dancing Satchel Bag