Disney Villains at Hot Topic – Decor, Accessories, and Cute Collectibles

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Disney Villains.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products and knick knacks themed to the best baddies in all of pop culture.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Disney Villain offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including a comfy “Breakin’ Hearts” hoodie that’s perfect if this Valentine’s Day is all about you..

Disney Villains Breakin' Heart Villains Hoodie – BLACK

Fans looking to accessorize for themselves or their pets will like the artistic allover print offerings that are various products. Tattoo styles cover a Loungefly mini backpack, while dark lit drawings of the gang (dis)grace an all black bi-fold wallet. As for your puppers, they’ll look wickedly good in a bright red collar starring the Queen of Hearts.

Loungefly Disney Villains Tattoo Art Mini Backpack

Disney Villains Neon Bifold Wallet

Disney Alice In Wonderland Queen Of Hearts Poses Seatbelt Buckle Dog Collar

They may be bad, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to look good! Disney Villains tap into their cutesy side as part of a blind box slap bracelet series and a blind box Disney Doorables assortment that will delight blacklight fanatics.

Cutie Cuff Disney Villains Blind Box Character Slap Band

Disney Doorables Villains Blacklight Blind Bag Figure

Whether you’re playing your favorite tunes on guitar or rocking out while the band plays, there’s something Disney Villain with your name on it! A Scar guitar strap is a great choice when your music is heading to darker territory; while the seatbelt style Maleficent belt let’s everyone know you mean business.

Disney The Lion King Simba Scar Battle Scene Fiery Red Guitar Strap

Disney Villains Maleficent Smiling Diablo Sketch Lightning Seatbelt Belt

Decorating your home or office the Disney way is always in vogue and if you’ve got some villains in the mix, that’s even better. Opt for something classic and distinguished like the Jafar Figure by Jim Shore; give your next movie night an extra dose of spooky with a cozy tarot card throw blanket; or revel in how adorable Oogie Boogie can be in Squishmallow form…we promise, no bugs to be found here!

Disney Aladdin Jafar Figure

Disney Villains Tarot Villains Silk Touch Throw Blanket

Squishmallows The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Plush

You may not be able to enjoy a long winter’s nap, but as the season changes you can warm up with a hot beverage in a travel mug featuring Maleficent, Ursula and the Evil Queen under the words “Bad Girls.” If the hot drink isn’t enough, you’ll appreciate the added warmth from layering tops with the “Up to Snow Good” slouchy sweatshirt.

Disney Villains Bad Girls Maleficent, Ursula, & Evil Queen Travel Mug – WHITE

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!