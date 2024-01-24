We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Encanto.

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of apparel and home decor inspired by the various members of the Madrigal family.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Encanto offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share like this adorable Capybara Pillow Pet that’s super cuddly.

Disney's Encanto Capybara Pillow Pets Plush Toy

Speaking of cuddly, silk touch throw blankets are perfect for movie night or when you want to curl up with a good book. While there are several designs at Hot Topic, two of our favorites feature Mirabel’s older sisters Isabela and Lusia. Isabela is surrounded by the beautiful flowers she’s created while Luisa shows off her muscles.

Disney Encanto Isabela Silk Touch Throw Blanket

Disney Encanto Luisa Silk Touch Throw Blanket

If Lusia’s strength is something that speaks to you, she’s also featured on a throw pillow that will perfectly accent your couch, bed or favorite chair; and Mirabel’s pillow shows the teenager expressing a variety of emotions (written in Spanish) such as happy, sad, kisses and annoyed.

Disney Encanto Beauty And Brawn Pillow

Disney Encanto Mirabel Emotions Pillow

Candles play a big role in the story of Encanto and you can have your very own candle light to display in your home! The magical candle is incorporated into a shirt design alongside red and yellow butterflies that reads “Columbia Mi Encanto.”

Disney Encanto Candle Light

Disney Pixar Encanto Colombia Mi Encanto Girls T-Shirt – BLUE

While we’re on the subject of shirts, cousin Dolores (she has really good hearing) is the subject of a purple shirt that says “¿Que?” while her mother Pepa (she can control the weather) takes the spotlight on a red top that reads “Best Aunt.” For fans who prefer the Spanish version, the same shirt is available with the words “Mejor Tia.”

Disney's Encanto Dolores Que Girl's T-Shirt – PURPLE

Pepa’s youngest son, and Dolores’ brother, Antonio has been gifted with the ability to talk to animals. A bi-fold wallet shows him happily surrounded by creature friends such as birds, a snake, leopard and capybara.

Disney Encanto Antonio and Animals Pose Bifold Wallet

Bruno can predict the future but if his face is any indication, he didn’t know he was gonna be in a crossbody bag! This carryall is great for your next visit to the Disney parks, or any other adventure that requires you to have some essentials handy.

Disney Encanto Bruno Face Close Up Crossbody Bag

We assume that when he comes out from living behind the walls of Casita, Bruno actually cleans up quite nicely. He might even wear a collared shirt and necktie too! This green and blue tie has an ombre effect throughout and is covered in small icons from the film including a place setting, rats, “Bruno” stars, and filigree.

Disney Encanto Bruno Black Tie

The Madrigal Family is quite large and with so many special gifts, it’s hard to keep track of who does what. This simple t-shirt breaks down the family tree (minus Augustin and Felix who married into the family) starting with Abuela, her children and her children’s children.

Disney's Encanto Doodle Family Tree T-Shirt – WHITE

Finally with a family as big as the Madrigals, you’ve got to have a big house where everyone can spread out! This beautiful tapestry displays the large, stacked Casita in its various colors surrounded by massive hills, palm trees and rising yellow sun.

Disney Encanto Casa Madrigal Tapestry

