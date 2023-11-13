Hot Topic Flash Sale: Save 30% Sitewide on Clothing, Home Decor, Accessories and More

Got some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Why not check out today’s Sitewide Sale at Hot Topic! That’s right, today only guests can take 30% off a wide range of pop culture favorites from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

  • Need a midweek boost? How about pausing for a few minutes and treating yourself to a shopping spree at Hot Topic?! Today only guests can save sitewide with discounts of 30% off dozens of awesome products.
  • Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories, collectibles or a trendy addition for the home, you’re sure to find something wonderful as part of this flash sale.

Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Fair Isle Sherpa Girls Open Cardigan

  • Best of all there's no code needed plus guests can enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax).
  • Need some inspiration? We love the great assortment of throw blankets, Marvel apparel from Her Universe, and a Disney Princess makeup palette but there’s still so much more to check out!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Gravity Falls Group Throw Blanket

Star Wars Cinema Marquee Throw Blanket

Marvel Spider-Man Web Tapestry Throw Blanket

 

Disney Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Wall Clock

Disney Lilo & Stitch Reindeer Stitch Mini Snow Globe

Disney Lilo & Stitch Sunset Back Tab No-Show Socks

Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Glow-In-The-Dark Split Hoodie

Disney Princess Makeup Palette Set

Disney Tangled Rapunzel Tabbed Journal

Her Universe Marvel The Marvels Captain Marvel Maxi Dress

Our Universe Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Miles Morales Hoodie

Good to Know: 

  • Discounts valid only on purchases made online at HotTopic.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.
  • Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.
  • Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping
  • Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Presale/Backorder Items
  • An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.
  • Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.
  • Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

