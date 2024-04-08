We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories inspired by Pixar’s Ratatouille.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a large selection of stylish tops and some charming accent pieces for the home featuring Remy from Ratatouille.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Encanto offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share such as the Loungefly Linguini mini backpack commemorating the film’s 15th anniversary (2022).

Loungefly Disney Pixar Ratatouille 15th Anniversary Linguini Mini Backpack

The backpack has us thinking about heading out for the day and if a picnic is in your future, you’ll want a trusty basket to carry all of your culinary treats, plus space for plates, napkins, and flaware too. This wicker picnic basket is up to the task and features a removable top that can be used as a flat surface should you need it.

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Canasta Wicker Picnic Basket

In addition to the basket, you won’t want to forget a blanket to sit on! Hot Topic has two Ratatouille designs that are easy to tote to your favorite picnic spot. A red and white checker design has a built-in velcro closure and adjustable strap for easy transport; while the blue and white pattern comes with a separate carrying bag.

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Blanket Tote

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Impresa Picnic Blanket

If you’re pondering what you should wear for the event, the answer is a top starring Remy, Emile, or Linguini! If it’s a sunny summer day, the Remy With Ingredients tank can be stylishly layered over a camisole, while the Cafe Paris France tie-dye crop provides more coverage for your shoulders, but still offers that summer fun style.

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Remy With Ingredients Girls Tank – BLUE

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Cafe Paris France Girls Tie-Dye Crop T-Shirt – MULTI

For those who prefer the T-shirt look, the “poster” inspired images are the way to go. A heather grey shirt has a large image of Linguini's profile, while the playful blue tee presents an artistic take on Remy’s rat brother, Emile.

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Lingredient Secret Poster T-Shirt – GREY

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Eating Machine Emile Poster Girls T-Shirt – BLUE

Planning a late evening picnic or heading to a favorite concert venue? Sometimes it gets chilly when the sun goes down and a sensible hoodie is a must for your wardrobe. This solid black pullover has a large profile image of Chef Remy behind the words “la ratatouille.”

Disney Pixar Ratatouille La Ratatouille Hoodie – BLACK

Now if you don’t want to go out, entertain at home! Elevate any hors d'oeuvres menu with a stunning presentation on a cheese board. These two offerings come with the board, and some essential tools, you just have to pick the one that best fits your home’s aesthetic.

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Swiss Cheese Board & Tools Set

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Acacia Cheese Board & Tools Set

Finally we come to drinkware. While you’re heading out to shop for the delectable items to serve at your picnic or house party, stay fueled or hydrated with the “Le Rat Parisian” travel mug that will hold your favorite drink at the perfect temperature. Not feeling the mug? A glass can cup with the same design is a great choice for the home, but make sure you get more than one, unless you feel like arguing over whose turn it is to drink from the glass.

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Le Rat Parisian Travel Mug – BLACK

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Le Rat Parisian Can Cup – CLEAR

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!