Scarlet Witch at Hot Topic – Fashion, Jewelry, and More

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Scarlet Witch.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products—and a ton of apparel options—themed to the Scarlet Witch.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Scarlet Witch offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including various iterations of the Scarlet Witch on fashion apparel.

Marvel Scarlet Witch Thorns Girls Tanks – RED

Most of us think of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff when we hear “Scarlet Witch” and while we LOVE her in the role, Wanda’s been around for a lot longer than the MCU. This short sleeve tee and the “Ugly Sweater” sweatshirt feature a caped Wanda looking all mysterious and awesome.

Marvel Scarlet Witch Circle Girls T-Shirt – RED

Marvel Scarlet Witch Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt – RED

Of course we’d be remiss if we didn’t feature something from the MCU and these red tops pay homage to Lizzie’s version of Wanda. Her silhouette is placed in front of a giant “10″ celebrating the first decade of Marvel Studios on a classic T-shirt; while fans in search of something cozier will like this WandaVision hoodie featuring her coming into her full power.

Marvel 10 Anniversary Scarlet Witch T-Shirt – GREY

Marvel WandaVision Powerful Scarlet Witch Hoodie – RED

We promise, this is the last piece of apparel (there is so much!) that we’re covering and once again it’s about WandaVision. Newlyweds Wanda and Vision are living their best suburban lives in 1960s Westview on this cowl neck shirt! The black and white animated artwork and stylized lettering is lifted from the second episode of the Disney+ series.

Marvel WandaVision WandaVision Character Panels Cowl Neck Long-Sleeve Girls Top – BLACK

Now onto accessories! Fans on the go will appreciate the transportability of the sleek water bottle decorated with a Scarlet Witch image; and if you can’t get enough of her power and personality, the canvas clutch wallet will keep cash and cards stored securely while embracing the 2000s and 1960s aesthetic of the WandaVision show.

Marvel WandaVision Scarlet Witch Water Bottle – BLACK

Marvel WandaVision Scarlet Witch and Vision Television Canvas Clutch Wallet

Now, Halloween might be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel your inner goddess! Whether you're heading to an off season costume party, are cosplaying at a local convention or just want to get a jump start for Trick or Treat 2024, you’ll look amazing in this Scarlet Witch costume that comes with a dress, leggings and headpiece.

Marvel Scarlet Witch Adult Costume

Perhaps the listings above are a bit too bold. Not to worry, you can take the subtle approach with a stud earrings set inspired by WandaVision! One collection features a TV set, Wanda’s headpiece, the S.W.O.R.D. emblem, and faux pearl earrings that fit the sitcom mom vibe. The second collection keeps the headpiece and S.W.O.R.D. emblem and opts for garnet gems, and a yellow oblong hexagon that resembles the Mind Stone on Vision’s head.

Marvel WandaVision Character Stud Earrings Set

Marvel WandaVision Stud Earrings Set

You loved her in the Multiverse of Madness, now share your fandom at home or the office with this MEGAMOJI bust figure. Wanda adopts a cute animated look for this display piece that will make a great addition to your Marvel collection.

Marvel Scarlet Witch MEGAMOJI Bust Figure by 100% Soft

Finally, Wanda’s discovering more about herself and her powers in the Midnight Suns video game from Take-Two. While Hot Topic doesn’t have the game, they do have a great game poster highlighting Scarlet Witch, Wolverine, Ghost Rider and more.

Marvel Midnight Suns Group Poster

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!