“Sleeping Beauty” at Hot Topic – New Apparel, Accessories and Classic Collectibles

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Sleeping Beauty.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of apparel, plus decor and accessories inspired by Aurora, Maleficent and the fairies.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Sleeping Beauty offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including this charming corset dress themed to Briar Rose’s forest dress.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Sleeping Beauty and fans can celebrate the milestone with a beautiful cardigan sweater decorated with a series of embroidered images. Aurora dons her pink dress and is accompanied by the spinning wheel, the flowers, and birds, while the back features “Once Upon a Dream” and the castle.

The Three Good Fairies are essential to the Sleeping Beauty story so it makes sense they’d be part of some new fashions. Bring the helpful spirits of Flora, Fanua, and Merrywether on your daily adventures or next Disney parks visit, with these Mom Jeans that’ll pair perfectly with the castle cardigan.

The final apparel item we’re focusing on is this cowl neck shirt featuring Maleficent looking absolutely incredible surrounded by pink thorns and the words “It’s Not Me It’s You.” Her trusty raven Diablo is here for support and to provide an extra smirk in our direction.

Disney Sleeping Beauty Maleficent It's You Cowl Neck Long-Sleeve Girls Top – BLACK

We could all use a bit of cuteness on our display shelves and this Aurora coin bank would make a perfect addition to your collection. The figural bank presents the beloved princess in her pink dress with a tiara on her head and rose in hand. Of course if you want something decidedly sinister, the Maleficent Dragon snow globe will add that touch of villainy you’re craving; or strike a balance between good and evil with the Aurora and Maleficent figurine by Jim Shore.

Disney Sleeping Beauty Aurora Coin Bank

Disney Villains Maleficent Dragon Snow Globe

Disney Sleeping Beauty Aurora And Maleficent Figure

Accessorize for a night on the town with a zip wallet from Loungefly! The front features an image of the Three Good Fairies fluttering over a sleeping Aurora as she awaits true love’s kiss; while the back is decorated with roses. The sketch-like quality and bold colors make this a stand out piece you’ll be happy to own.

Loungefly Disney Sleeping Beauty Flowers & Three Good Fairies Mini Zipper Wallet

Heading to the Disney Parks and looking for some Aurora inspiration? Give your Disney bounding outfit some extra flair with the Sleeping Beauty Book necklace, or a tiara shaped claw clip for your hair.

Disney Sleeping Beauty Book Necklace

Disney Princess Aurora Crown Charm Claw Hair Clip

Before you actually set foot in the parks, be sure to start your trip there with a favorite beverage. Bonus points if you drink from this tumbler that features Sleeping Beauty herself!

Disney Sleeping Beauty Watercolor Splash 24oz Classic Tumbler With Lid

Closing out today’s spotlight is this alluring vertical wall canvas that looks like it could be a movie poster. A sweet Briar Rose stands in the forest with a rose in hand. Above her the branches make out Maleficent’s face with a lone raven forming her lips. The green background provides a sinister feel, while red lettering reading “Sleeping Beauty” completes the scene.

Disney Sleeping Beauty Aurora & Maleficent Vertical Canvas Wall Decor

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!