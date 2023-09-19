The Muppets at Hot Topic – Casual T-Shirts, Character Accessories and Collectibles

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories starring The Muppets!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products—especially shirts—featuring The Muppets.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at The Muppets offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share like Fozziwig Pop! themed to The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Funko Disney The Muppet Christmas Carol Pop! Movies Fozziwig Vinyl Figure

While we’re exploring alternate versions of the Muppet crew, this Muppet Babies rug focuses on the 2018 reboot of the show and is tons of fun for the little ones in your life. The whole crew is here under a banner that reads “Friendship.”

Disney The Muppets Muppet Babies Rug

If music is your calling and you love the Muppets, bring the crew along for your next jam session with this Postage Stamp Guitar Strap from Buckle-Down! Everyone has been off visiting exciting locales like London, Hollywood, Berlin and more. Rock on!

Muppets Postage Stamps Stacked Guitar Strap

Miss Piggy is one of the most fashionable icons out there, so you know if she puts her face on something it’s got to be good! This purple Buckle-Down belt features a glittering Piggy on the buckle and will add some instant pizzazz to your look. Pair it with a purple foldover wallet and release your inner diva!

Disney The Muppets Miss Piggy Glitter Enamel Buckle Vegan Leather Belt

Disney The Muppets Foldover Wallet

You can’t have the Muppets without Kermit! The classic character is pausing from his busy day to serenade you via banjo on this adorable mini backpack from Her Universe. If that’s not enough, check out the tie front rainbow tee with its vintage styling and singing Kermit graphic. Hi-ho!

Her Universe Disney The Muppets Kermit The Frog With Banjo Corduroy Mini Backpack

Disney The Muppets Kermit Rainbow Girls Tie-Front T-Shirt Plus Size

Gonzo gets some love too, this time on a button down chili pepper shirt that’s an homage to dress shirt he’s worn many, many times.

Disney The Muppets Gonzo Peppers Woven Button-Up

Hey, while we're still thinking about Gonzo, did you know he stars on a character T-shirt? The alien creature is all smiles on this solid blue top and he’s not the only one getting in on the character fun. Animal brings his wild energy to a red tee and you can’t go wrong with either of these selections.

Disney The Muppets Gonzo Extra Soft T-Shirt – BLUE

Disney The Muppets Animal Costume Tee Extra Soft T-Shirt – RED

While Waldorf and Statler might not be core characters, they’re around often enough with a handful of sassy comments designed to catch you off guard! This shirt places the duo on a park bench above the words “Old’s Cool” as a fun pun of “Old School.”

Disney The Muppets Trollin Old School Extra Soft T-Shirt – WHITE

Resident Mad Scientist Beaker (or is he just the assistant?) howls his catch phrase “Meep, Meep!” on this casual grey tee. Looks like he’s had some unexpected results from his most recent experiment. Fortunately for you, wearing this shirt isn’t a risky move.

Disney The Muppets Beaker Meep T-Shirt – GREY

Finally, we picked a favorite print featuring Doctor Teeth and the Electric Mayhem (“Mayhem!”) and landed on this black hoodie. Zoot, Janice, the Doc, Animal and Floyd Pepper can be seen here jamming to the classics surrounded by the band’s name written in a stylized vintage font. Can you picture that?

Disney The Muppets Doctor Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Hoodie – BLACK

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!