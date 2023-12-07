“The Simpsons” at Hot Topic – Apparel, Funko, and Donut Accessories

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories from The Simpsons

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products—and a ton of apparel options—themed to The Simpsons.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at The Simpsons offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share and since Christmas is on the way we thought we’d start with holiday sweatshirts!

The Simpsons A Homer Christmas Sweatshirt – RED

The Simpsons I Love Reindeers Sweatshirt – BLUEt

While the Simpson’s pets aren’t dressed for the holiday, they do have festive names! Santa’s Little Helper and Snowball II are featured on this blue tee that’s appropriate for every season.

The Simpsons Family Pets Santa's Little Helper & Snowball II T-Shirt

Speaking of animals, it wouldn't be a Simpsons collection without Itchy & Scratchy. The duo is pictured riding a missile on one of Hot Topic’s popular tees; and fans looking for something other than apparel will love the Funko exclusive of the pair decked out in their Halloween best.

The Simpsons Itchy & Scratchy Riding Missle T-Shirt – GREY

Funko The Simpsons Halloween Pop! Television Itchy & Scratchy (Skeleton) Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive

It’s no secret that Homer loves donuts, and we bet you do too! Get your sugary fix without the calories through a donut themed travel mug, or pair of socks decorated with the sweet pastry.

The Simpsons Bamboo Travel Mug

The Simpsons Homer Donut Ankle Socks

If your fashion sense is bold or outspoken, then this comfy loungewear is for you! Mr. Burns taps into the supernatural on this long sleeve black shirt; and for those who want to get noticed, this tie-dye hoodie and jogger set means everyone will see you coming!

The Simpsons The Burns Files Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – BLACK

The Simpsons Bart Squishee Face Tie-Dye Hoodie & Jogger Sweatpants Set – MULTI

Keep the character references going all day long when you wear this beanie inspired by the meme of Homer disappearing into the bushes. And if you really want to get into the topic of characters, the entire cast can be viewed on this throw blanket that’s perfect for your next The Simpsons marathon.

The Simpsons Homer Bush Beanie

The Simpsons Cast Throw Blanket

Finally we wrap things up with two more shirts (there are so many designs!) that pay tribute to a beverage of choice, Duff Beer, and the school bully, Nelson who we actually sometimes like.

The Simpsons Vintage Duff Beer Logo T-Shirt – GREY

The Simpsons Nelson Haha T-Shirt – BLUE

