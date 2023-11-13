“Turning Red” at Hot Topic – Wallets, Hoodies, and 4Town Shirts

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories from Turning Red.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products—especially shirts—themed to Turning Red.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Turning Red offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share like the “Fur Baby” travel mug that has a cartoon drawing of Mei in panda form.

Disney Pixar Turning Red Fur Baby Travel Mug – WHITE

If you’re looking for other items to take on the go, you’ll love the bifold wallets from BuckleDown that are covered with large designs of Mei and her panda alter ego. If the bifold wallet doesn’t do the trick, there’s a super fun hinged option covered in stickers that show your love for 4Town.

Disney Pixar Turning Red Mei & Panda Bifold Wallet

Disney Pixar Turning Red Smiling Bifold Wallet

Disney Pixar Turning Red Red Panda Mei Sitting Pose And Icons Collage Hinged Wallet

Fans who want to bring the charm of the film to their home or favorite work space can decorate with wall decals of Mei, her friends and icons of things teen girls love.

Disney Pixar Turning Red Peel & Stick Wall Decals

When it comes to apparel there are tons of options at Hot Topic spanning T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and tank tops. Celebrate being “Besties 4Eva” with Mei and her pals on this slouchy sweatshirt that pairs well with everything.

Disney Pixar Turning Red Besties 4Eva Girls Slouchy Sweatshirt – BLACK

If 4Town is your jam (and why wouldn’t they be?) you’ll want to snatch up this classic black tee featuring hottie Tae. Rather rep the whole band? Their world tour shirt is a classic and features all five guys posing like the icons they are. Ooooh! Our tummies are turning!

Disney Pixar Turning Red Nobody Like Tae T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Pixar Turning Red 4Town World Tour T-Shirt – BLACK

Tap into your wiser side and take some good advice from Mei’s Aunties! Each of them has learned to control her panda and now they’re here to lend a hand to Mei and her mom. This comfy long sleeve top will keep you toasty warm when the weather’s just a bit too cool.

Disney Pixar Turning Red Aunties Long Sleeve T-Shirt – GREY

On the opposite side of long sleeve tops we have tanks like this one featuring four distinct faces of Panda Mei. Our favorite is the top left with her big comic eyes and joyous smile probably due to a new 4Town song!

Disney Pixar Turning Red Faces Of Mei Tank – BLACK

Wrapping things up are hoodies and a cowl neck shirt dedicated to all things panda and 4Town. Magazine cutout letters form the words “Panda Rage” on a classic black hoodie that’s further embellished with sketched icons; keeping with the panda theme is the red cowl neck shirt that’s simply has a paw print and reads “Panda Power.”

Disney Pixar Turning Red Panda Rage Hoodie – BLACK

Disney Pixar Turning Red Panda Power Cowl Neck Long-Sleeve Top – RED

Ride or die! Finally, we’ve come to a bold red hoodie decorated with a large puffy “4″ and star symbol to represent, who else, 4Town! It’s never been so easy to show your spirit in style!

Disney Pixar Turning Red 4 Star Hoodie – RED

