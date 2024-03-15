Disney fans looking to treat themselves or a loved one to some high end gifts will want to swing by House of Sillage to check out their current sale offerings including the final restock of their Avatar: The Way of Water fragrance. Not only is this popular parfum back in stock, but it’s on sale for 50% off.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Avatar: The Way of Water has returned to House of Sillage and just in time for spring! Fans anxious to grow their fragrance collection will want to purchase the gorgeous limited edition offering now as this is the final time it will be restocked.

In addition to its encore at House of Sillage, the Avatar: The Way of Water parfum is on sale for 50% off (now $212.50)! The high end fragrance is made with a higher concentration of perfume oil that helps to prolong the pleasant aromas. In our experience, just two short spritzes are enough to last the whole day! This luxury beauty product presents notes of Bergamot, Cassis, Ylang Ylang, Amber Wood, and Tree Moss.

As with all House of Sillage fragrances, this features a gorgeous hand painted bottle made of French glass. It’s topped with a domed lid to make the entire presentation look like a cupcake. Enamel finishes add a pop of color and hand-placed Swarovski crystals on the lid add to the luxury, plus keeping with the theme of Pandora, the cap features an Ilu gliding gently on the surface of the dome. It’s surrounded by corals, fish and aquatic plants that are in full bloom

Hurry! Guests can save 50% on the Avatar: The Way of Water Limited Edition Parfum. Discounts are applied automatically, there’s no code required. Please note: shipping is not free, and all packages require a signature.

