Blossom Anywhere with Disney’s Beautiful Hydrangea Collection

Oooh friends, there’s a new color story coming to Disney Store that will have you feeling blue…in a good way, we promise! This Spring the word is Hydrangea and the pretty hue is as fresh as the flowers that inspired it.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to add some new color to your wardrobe? Fortunately Disney Store is serving up a pretty palette that’s perfect for Spring and Summer.

The Hydrangea Collection is a beautiful blue offering that will breathe some new life into your personal style. Of course you’ll have several options for how to incorporate the collection closet as this series includes: Loungefly mini backpack Ear Headband Spirit Jersey – Coming Soon!

As you can see from the picture above, the key piece is a Loungefly mini backpack featuring dimensional Minnie Mouse ears and a bow, and is covered in sparkly blue sequins.

The Spirit Jersey offerings (coming soon) will represent both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts, and the lettering on the back of the shirt will be spelled out in miniature hydrangea petals!

Select pieces in the Hydrangea Collection are available now at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Mini Backpack – Hydrangea

Minnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Hydrangea

