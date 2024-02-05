Whether you’ve loved Disney your whole life or are now discovering your fondness for the fandom, there’s one accessory you need to have in your possession: a Minnie Ear Headband! The stylish Mouse ears are a fan favorite and with so many different designs to choose, there’s a look to fit every mood. A new wave of ear headbands have arrived on shopDisney as part of the “I Am” headwear series.

It’s time to accessorize! shopDisney has just unveiled a new assortment of ear headbands that represent popular characters from our favorite animated classics.

The “I Am” headwear collection focuses on the stars of film, series, and theme park attractions with ear headbands that replicate their signature looks.

As seen above, Anna from Frozen is one of the characters featured and this look is inspired by her travel outfit from the film. The black ears are accented with emerald and magenta flower filigree and gold trim; while a large blue bow, secured to a smaller magenta bow rests in the center of the headband.

Anna Ear Headband for Adults – Frozen

Cinderella also joins this “I Am” series with a blue headband that’s inspired by her gown (which is actually mostly white in the film!).

This headband is decorated with silver trim around the ears, as well as stars and the magical pumpkin coach on each ear. A large iridescent bow and a small blue bow with clock medallion help to complete the look.

Cinderella Ear Headband for Adults

The new offerings are perfect for your next cosplay, costume party or Disney bounding experience at the parks.

The Disney “I Am” Headwear assortment is available now on shopDisney

