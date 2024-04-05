Brighten up your home, workspace, or figurine collection with new Disney designs from Jim Shore and Enesco! Disney Store is welcoming some charming arrivals from the popular designer studios where Disney Princesses, villains, and beloved films have been reimagined in colorful detail.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There are many ways for the Disney obsessed to share their fandom, including with decorative pieces inspired by favorite characters and movies.

Guests looking for display pieces to add a touch of magic to their home will love the latest figurine arrivals at Disney Store that hail from Jim Shore and Enesco studios.

Maleficent "Mistress of Evil" Figure by Jim Shore – Sleeping Beauty

Jim Shore’s signature style extends to films like The Lion King and Sleeping Beauty; while Mickey and Friends, Donald Duck, and Ariel get some love too.

Jasmine Botanical Figure – Aladdin

Enesco presents a delightful “Botanical” series that puts Princesses, Tinker Bell, and Mickey Mouse in a lovely floral setting that’s perfect for the Spring season.

Guests will find the latest Disney figurine collectible available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse and Friends "Pals Forever" Figure by Jim Shore

The Lion King "Pride Rock" Figure by Jim Shore – Carved in Stone

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Botanical Figure

Aurora as Briar Rose Botanical Figure – Sleeping Beauty

Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle Mini Figure Set – The Little Mermaid

Flora, Fauna and Merryweather Mini Figure Set – Sleeping Beauty

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!