Justin Long Sees a Ghost in New Clip from “Goosebumps”

We are just a couple of days away from the debut of Goosebumps on Disney+ and Hulu. Today, a new clip from the series was shared and it introduces Justin Long’s character, Mr. Bratt.

In this new clip, Bratt arrives at this school where he is starting his new job, but something has clearly gone wrong.

As he struggles to compose himself, Bratt stumbles into the bathroom where he comes face to face with the ghost of Harold Biddlle, a teenager who was killed years earlier.

Check out the new clip below and watch Goosebumps when it debuts on both Disney+ and Hulu this Friday the 13th:

More on Goosebumps:

From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop on Friday, October 13 as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

Cast: