Later this month, Disney+ will whisk audiences to Lagos, Nigeria for an incredible animated story Iwájú. The series hails from the comic book entertainment company Kugali who have teamed with Walt Disney Animation Studio for this special project. A new series means new merchandise and shopDisney is home to fashions and collectibles inspired by Iwájú.

February marks Black History Month, so it’s fitting that the highly anticipated series Iwájú will make its debut on February 28th.

Beyond the entertainment value of a new streaming show, fans can bring home apparel and accessories inspired by the series as the Kugali Iwaju Collection comes to shopDisney.

Iwájú Tumbler with Built-In Straw

Adults and kids will appreciate the T-Shirts styles designed just for them, while fans of all ages can add a tumbler, pin or baseball cap to their collection.

Stars of the series, Tola and Kole are featured on several items, along with the series’ logo.

The Kugali Iwájú Collection is available now on shopDisney

About Iwájú:

Iwájú is an all-new six-episode original series coming to Disney+ on February 28, 2024. The series is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and comic book entertainment company Kugali. Iwájú, which roughly translates to “The Future” in the Yoruba language, is steeped in science fiction. The long-form series is set in Lagos, Nigeria, exploring deep themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo.

About Kugali

With authenticity and creativity at its heart, Kugali is an African-owned and operated storytelling collective spearheading Africa’s modern emergence into the AAA media landscape. Founded in 2017 by Tolu Olowofoyeku, Olufikayo Adeola and Hamid Ibrahim with the purpose of taking African stories to the world, Kugali Media has attracted recognition from companies like Disney and the BBC, as well as paved the way for a generation of new African storytellers to find their voices in graphic novels.

