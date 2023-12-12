Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for Star Wars Fans

With Life Day behind us, Hanukkah ongoing, and Christmas just around the corner, you may find yourself feeling “bantha fodder” (Star Wars slang for worthless) if your holiday shopping isn’t done yet. If you’ve got a Star Wars fan on your gift list, thank the maker because we’ve got some last-minute gift ideas that will help you save the galaxy (and the holidays).

For any humanoid lifeform with a head, the new “Choose Your Saber” TLB Hat from RSVLTS celebrates the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with embroidered lightsaber hits of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader on the front. Its wearer can look up at any time to see a pattern on the underside of the brim, which features icons of even more characters, including the Emperor, Boba Fett, Lando Calrissian, and Princess Leia. Available in regular and sloped crown styles.

For hunters and gatherers who prepare their own portions, the Ahsoka Crossback Apron from Hedley & Bennett will protect their finest robes from splattering oil.

Got a friend with a green thumb like Yoda? Now you can raise your green “child” with the Chia Pet Grogu Decorative Planter, an Amazon exclusive. With an acrylic stand, this hover pram appears to levitate off the ground.

Got a friend with a Loth Cat or a Vulptex? Or how about just a regular domesticated dog or cat? The Mandalorian Child Pram Covered Cat & Dog Bed from Chewy is a fun way to turn any fur baby into your own Baby Yoda (I mean Grogu).

Help a loved one save credits at their local cantina by encouraging them to drink at home with the Stackable 8oz Tumbler Glasses from JoyJolt. They come in 5 different options: Grogu, The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and Stormtrooper.

Do you have a Jawa on your shopping list? The Star Wars: The Black Series Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) figure from Hasbro captures screen-accurate detail of the lovable droid as he appeared in Return of the Jedi, with retro Kenner packaging that will make any adult Jawa (or Star Wars fan) feel like a child again.

And you can build your own galaxy far, far away with the LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, now celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Still in search of the perfect gift for the Star Wars fan in your life? Visit shopDisney.com/StarWars for even more out-of-this-world gift ideas.

