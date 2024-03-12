Pop culture’s favorite fashion brand, Loungefly, has launched COLLECTIV, a new line of accessories and apparel that boast fashion from afar while up close they’re spotlighting beloved fandoms. This new assortment of practical, functional, and stylish gear is perfect for work or play especially for fans of Marvel and Star Wars.
What’s Happening:
- Fans searching for the answer to stylish yet nerdy accessories will love the latest release from Loungefly: COLLECTIV! This new line combines the practicality of multi-functional accessories with the fun of pop culture for an awesome and trendy assortment fans can be proud to wear.
- Kicking off the series are Disney’s own Marvel and Star Wars franchises with Loki leading the way for comic fans, while the galactic gang can celebrate the Star Wars Rebellion.
- COLLECTIV features stylish and comfortable apparel complimented by accessories available in a variety of sizes to fit every lifestyle.
- The Marvel and Star Wars COLLECTIV collection is available now directly through Loungefly and for pre-order from our friends at Entertainment Earth.
- Prices range from $40.00-$125.00 and pre-order items are expected to ship in April 2024
Loungefly COLLECTIV Star Wars
- COLLECTIV Star Wars Rebel Alliance VRSITY Jacket (Loungefly)
- COLLECTIV Star Wars Rebel Alliance The EXECUTIV Laptop Bag (Loungefly)
- COLLECTIV Star Wars Rebel Alliance The MINIMALST Flap Wallet (Loungefly)
Loungefly COLLECTIV Loki
- COLLECTIV Marvel Loki The WEEKENDR Hooded Jacket (Loungefly)
- COLLECTIV Marvel Loki The ORIGINL Tee (Loungefly)
- COLLECTIV Marvel Loki The TRAVELR Full Size Backpack (Loungefly)
- COLLECTIV Marvel Loki The CREATIV Convertible Backpack & Tote Bag (Loungefly)
- COLLECTIV Marvel Loki The ORGANIZR Accordion Wallet (Loungefly)
- COLLECTIV Marvel Loki The INFLUENCR Convertible Sling & Crossbody Bag (Loungefly)
