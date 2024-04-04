Woo hoo! It’s almost time for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo or C2E2 and this year Loungefly will be part of fun with incredible exclusives and fan favorite styles too. This marks the first time that the brand will be represented on the convention show floor at a massive booth with Funko and Mondo and guests will be among the first to check out their latest fashion exclusives. Whether attending C2E2 or staying home, fans of Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel can secure fun styles to celebrate their love of all things Disney.

We are so excited for C2E2 2024 especially because this is the first time that Funko will have a booth at the convention and they’ll be joined by their sibling brands Loungefly and Mondo.

As with previous years, the fashion brand will be part of Funko’s immersive booth—Funko Airlines “Where Fun Takes Flight”— and will have a themed setup that’s almost as exciting as the merchandise!

Speaking of merchandise, in anticipation of the upcoming expo, Loungefly has revealed new exclusive styles

Among the 2024 reveals are Marvel, Star Wars and Disney designs themed to: Moon Knight Grogu ( The Mandalorian ) Pilot Minnie Mouse

Select exclusives go on sale the morning of April 26 on Loungefly.com

Beyond checking out new merchandise at C2E2, fans can attend the multi-brand panel on Saturday in room #S404 at 1:45–2:45.

Marvel’s Moon Knight

Loungefly presents a larger than life Mr. Knight on the front of this bag, and guess what? His eyes glow! The bag boasts embossed stitching, as well as 3D details of his jacket, necktie, and collar on the front pocket and a chevron pattern of gray and white on the rest of the bag. Turn it around to find an image of Moon Knight’s crescent dart and Mr. Knight’s batons.

Marvel Moon Knight Mr. Knight Cosplay Light Up Mini Backpack (LE 1800)

Where to Shop: Loungefly

Show off Mr. Knight with this zip around wallet decorated with applique detail on the front, a white and gray chevron background all over, and 3D details of his collar, tie, and jacket on the back. Features four card slots plus a clear slot for an ID.

Moon Knight Mr. Knight Cosplay Zip Around Wallet

Where to Shop: Loungefly

A keychain that’s as ancient as Khonshu and deadly as Moon Knight. The crescent dart shaped accessory is engraved with hieroglyphic symbols and is the perfect piece to add to your limited edition Moon Knight bag.

Loungefly C2E2 Limited Edition Moon Knight Crescent Blade Keychain

Where to Shop: Loungefly

This gold pin features the Moon Knight symbol with a crescent moon sitting within a circle. Various symbols are engraved into it, and the outer circle spins around the moon.

Loungefly C2E2 Limited Edition Marvel Moon Knight Pin (LE 500)

Where to Shop: Loungefly Booth at C2E2

Grogu – Star Wars

Grogu joins Loungefly’s Crossbuddies line where he’s been spotted securing his favorite sweet treat! His hands fold and buckle around a pouch that features cookies on one side and a crab-like creature on the other. Turn the pouch around whenever you want to switch up your look!

The Mandalorian Grogu Crossbuddies Cosplay Crossbody Bag with Coin Bag (LE 1100)

Where to Shop: Loungefly

This 3″ pin puts Grogu front and center while his adorably large ears stick out to the sides. Three crab-like creatures join the scene and Grogu has grabbed one in his tiny hands. The lone crab at the waters edge, moves back and forth!

Loungefly C2E2 Star Wars Grogu 3″ Pin (LE 500)

Where to Shop: Loungefly Booth at C2E2

How can you say no to a Grogu 3D silicone keychain? The green creature has snatched a cookie and has already taken a bite of the delicious treat. He’s the perfect companion for anytime you’re feeling peckish or just need a cute face to make you smile.

Loungefly Star Wars Grogu 3D Silicone Keychain (LE 500)

Where to Shop: Loungefly Booth at C2E2

Sometimes what you really need is a cardholder and lanyard and this Grogu style is the perfect choice. The orange lanyard strap features images of Mando’s helmet with Grogu peering up behind it, crab-like creatures, and Grogu by himself. Another crab creature is attached to the base of the lanyard as a silicone charm. Keeping it all together is a card holder with a scene of Grogu on a beach.

Loungefly Star Wars Grogu Lanyard with Card Holder (LE 500)

Where to Shop: Loungefly Booth at C2E2

Pilot Minnie Mouse

Pilot Minnie reporting for duty! The always charming Minnie Mouse has donned a red pilot uniform and she’s ready to take your adventures to new heights!. Her smiling face is complemented with a red and pink pilot’s cap finished with dimensional golden rope trim. On the front pocket continues the uniform look complete with red and white striped tie, pink and white polka dot shirt, and a red jacket with pink trim and gold buttons. The side pockets feature the yellow and pink stripes of her uniform sleeves. The zipper pull on the front pocket is an airplane!

Loungefly C2E2 Limited Edition Minnie Mouse Pilot Cosplay Mini Backpack (LE 1400)

Where to Shop: Loungefly

Set off in first class style with this zip around wallet! Minnie Mouse greets you with 3D ears and pilot’s cap on the front while the back shows off more details of her uniform, including a gold foil bow-shaped badge. Features four card slots and one clear slot for an ID.

Loungefly C2E2 Limited Edition Minnie Mouse Pilot Cosplay Zip Around Wallet

Where to Shop: Loungefly

Whether you’re taking off or just about to land, having Minnie Mouse along for the journey makes everything better. Designed like a classic aviator badge, this pin shows Minnie in her red and pink pilot cap, with pink wings with gold stars behind her.

Loungefly C2E2 Limited Edition Minnie Mouse Pilot Pin (LE 500)

Where to Shop: Loungefly Booth at C2E2

Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) is being held at McCormick Place from April 26–28, 2024.

Guests can check out the Loungefly experience for themselves and Funko Airways located at: Booth #100

Funko Airlines is accessible to all guests with official C2E2 badges, HOWEVER, guests wishing to shop the Funko and Mondo booths will need to make a reservation

booths will No reservation required to visit the Loungefly booth.

In addition to the C2E2, some of Loungefly’s exclusives will be launching online on Friday, April 26 at 9am PT through Loungefly.

through Loungefly. Please note: Visiting the booths does not guarantee any specific item(s) at the Funko, Loungefly, or Mondo booths.

Items may sell out by the time guests reach the front of the line.

