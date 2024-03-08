Yum! Forget the drive-thru, Loungefly’s McDonald’s collection has parked itself at the retailer’s website and we’re lovin’ it! But Loungefly’s feeling generous and will be sharing the tasty assortment with some of our favorite retailers including our friends at Fun.com!

This month, Loungefly is serving up some serious style…with a side of fries! The fashion brand is kicking it old school with a 90s retro McDonald’s collection and we’re ready to sink our teeth into every single design.

While the complete assortment (including pins, journals, wallets, and more) will be launching directly through Lougnefly, five of the popular offerings will be making their way to Fun.com

If you’re a fan of the Fry Kids, the triple pocket mini backpack is sure to be on your shopping list! Fry Girl sits on a brick wall that makes up the front pouch, while above here two of the Fry Guys appear on individual zippered pockets as they wear fun disguises.

McDonald's Fry Kids Triple Pocket Mini Backpack by Loungefly

Craving a Big Mac? The mini backpack features let’s see, “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun!”

McDonald's Bag Mac Loungefly Mini Backpack | McDonald's Accessories

The always adorable Birdie takes the spotlight on a pink crossbody bag that she’s decided to share with Fry Kid. Unsnap her wings, and you can use the Fry Kid pouch on its own for coins or other small essentials.

Loungefly McDonald's Birdie the Early Bird Crossbuddies Cosplay Crossbody Bag

In the mood for a Happy Meal? The iconic box silhouette gets a fashion upgrad on this bag that sports a shiny gold handle in the shape of an M. Take another look and you’ll spot Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Hambuglar, Birdie the Early Bird, and a Fry Kid hanging out and waiting for their next meal.

McDonald's Vintage Happy Meal Figural Crossbody Bag by Loungefly

Finally, McFlurry is in the house! Fingers crossed the ice cream machine still works if we want seconds! The figural crossbody bag features a clear, domed lid revealing embroidered chocolate flakes mixed with the creamy soft-serve details.

Loungefly McDonald's Ice Cream McFlurry Crossbody Bag | McDonald's Accessories

As always, Loungefly bags and accessories are made of vegan leather (polyurethane) and many products feature adjustable straps, shiny gold hardware, applique, and printed details. Select items also have a coordinating lining.

The McDonald’s Collection is coming to Fun.com later this month

