Your inner kid is alive and well and they really, really want to go to McDonald’s! Loungefly is helping to satisfy the cravings for salty, sugary goodness with a new collection launching in March that’s inspired by the Golden Arches, signature menu items, and popular characters from the 80s and 90s.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

I want a Happy Meal! Ah. Remember the days when it wasn’t crazy for you to order a kids meal at McDonald’s? Adults may have officially outgrown the simple menu, but they’re never too old to embrace the nostalgia.

Buy McDonald's Big Mac Figural Mini Backpack at Loungefly.

This Spring Loungefly is teaming up with the popular restaurant brand to serve up a delectable accessory collection featuring: Mini Backpacks Wallets Lanyards Pins Notebooks Pencil Bag Card Holder



For added fun, Birdie, the Fry Gang, Chicken Nuggies, and other beloved McDonald’s icons lend their unique personalities to the designs; while figural items shaped like a McFlurry, soft serve ice cream, and french fries will have you dreaming about your next Mickey D’s outing!

And let’s not forget the Happy Meal! Loungefly has constructed a crossbody bag and a notebook to look just like a vintage style Happy Meal box with retro artwork to remind you of the good ‘ol days.

As always, Loungefly bags and accessories are made of vegan leather (polyurethane) and many products feature adjustable straps, shiny gold hardware, applique, and printed details. Select items also have a coordinating lining.

The McDonald’s Collection is set to drop in March 2024 and prices range from $10-$80. Guests can visit Loungefly.com to sign up to be notified when the collection officially launches.

Bags and Wallets

On the front, a Fry Girl sits on a brick wall. Up above, two of the Fry Guys appear on individual zippered pockets as they wear fun disguises. Turn the bag around to see the McDonald’s logo appear on the side pockets while the Fry Kids accompany a slogan on the back.

McDonald’s Triple Pocket Fry Kids Mini Backpack – $80

Dimensions: 8.75″W x 12.5″H x 3.5″D

McDonald’s Fry Kids Zip Around Wallet – $40

The wallet has four slots for holding cards with a McDonald’s logo die-cut window for holding ID.

Recreating the iconic Happy Meal box silhouette, this bag sports a shiny gold handle in the shape of an M. On the bag’s front and back, Ronald McDonald stands beneath the Happy Meal logo with Grimace, Hambuglar, Birdie the Early Bird, and a Fry Kid.

McDonald’s Vintage Happy Meal Crossbody Bag – $75

Dimensions: 6.75″W x 9″H x 4.25″D

Inspired by the tasty treats we know and love, an oversized card holder gives shape to one of McDonald’s beloved menu items; while the McFlurry fans can peek through the clear, domed lid to see embroidered chocolate flakes mixed with the creamy soft-serve details. Craving something savory? The chicken nuggets lanyard is for you!

McDonald’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone Card Holder – $25

Dimensions: 3″W x 6″H

McDonald’s McFlurry Crossbody Bag – $65

Dimensions: 5″W x 8″H x 5″D

McDonald’s Chicken Nuggies Lanyard with Card Holder – $12

Dimensions: Lanyard dimensions: 1.5″W x 16″L

This crossbody bag takes the shape of the McDonald’s breakfast fan we know and love. Birdie’s signature features come to life with embroidered facial details and glittered hair bows, and she holds a Fry Kid on a coin bag beneath her wings.

McDonald’s Birdie the Early Bird CROSSBUDDIES™ Bag – $60

Dimensions: 6.25″W x 8.25″H x 2.25″D

Pins

Pin collectors will love the designs inspired by the snack and characters we know and love. The hinged pin takes the shape of a Chicken McNuggets box with a surprise inside! Then gather the whole gang with the Mystery Box series featuring Hamburglar, Ronald McDonald, Birdie the Early Bird, Mayor McCheese, and Officer Big Mac. Want more pins? Scoop up the 4-piece Fry Kids set for your collection.

McDonald’s Happy Meal 3″ Collector Box Pin – $20

Limited edition 1,950-piece count.

Comes in a window display collector box.

Dimensions: 3-inches tall

McDonald’s Character Mystery Box Pins – $10

1 in 12 chance of finding the glitter chase pin of Grimace!*

Dimensions: Each enamel pin is approximately 1.5-inches tall

*Please note: Loungefly cannot accept requests for specific items. Item selection is random, as each piece is in blind packaging.

McDonald’s Fry Gang 4-PC Pin Set – $20

Dimensions: 1.5-inches tall

Notebooks

Record your thoughts, dreams, and McDonalds memories in these charming notebooks! Kicking things off is a style recreating the iconic Happy Meal box silhouette with M-shaped handle on the side of each cover. French fry lovers will want to dig into fries notebooks that features a zippered pocket on the back with extra storage for pens. And the whole gang's here on a tab notebook that’ll help you organize things by section.

McDonald’s Happy Meal Lunchbox Notebook – $12

Dimensions: Notebook dimensions: 8″W x 5″H

McDonald’s French Fries Notebook – $30

Dimensions: 6″W x 8″H

McDonald’s Gang Tab Notebook – $12

Made with frosted clear plastic.

Dimensions: 6.7″W x 8.5″H

This pencil case recreates a chicken McNugget box on its front zipper pocket leading up to a group of McNuggets forming a tower.

McDonald’s Chicken Nuggies Pencil Case – $25

Dimensions: 4″W x 8″H x 2″D

