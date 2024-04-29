Legendary Jedi master Luke Skywalker has been honored with various versions of his lightsaber hilts and one of those styles has just arrived at Disney Store. With Star Wars Day happening later this week, the debut couldn’t have come at a better time as this detailed collectible makes a great addition to any Star Wars display case.

What’s Happening:

Many fans love visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Fortunately for those of us who can’t frequent the Disney Parks, Disney Store is the answer and today, guests at home can acquire one of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hilts.

While not as elaborate as the Legacy Lightsaber hilts that come in custom boxes and have musical cues, this collectible does feature electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade ( sold separately

Fans will also appreciate the decor on the case that features a green Rebellion symbol.

The Star Wars Luke Skywalker lightsaber hilt is available now at Disney Store

A link to the impressive collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker LIGHTSABER Hilt – Return of the Jedi – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – $159.99

Lightsaber Hilt inspired by Luke Skywalker's in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Includes hilt and case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue when attached to one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Ages 8+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: 11'' L x 1 3/4'' W (avgerage diameter)

Case: 4 1/8'' H x 4 7/8'' W x 13 3/8'' L

Star Wars on Disney Store:

