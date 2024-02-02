In just two weeks Marvel will be bringing a Spider hero to the big screen as Sony’s Madame Web crawls into theaters, and while this isn’t an entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re still excited for its arrival. Fans can get a jump start on updating their wardrobe with new Madame Web apparel and accessories from Hot Topic and Her Universe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s Spider-Man character has always been a big hit with comic book and movie fans, and that excitement extends to writers and creators too.

Multiple spinoffs and iterations inspired by the web slinging character have populated our media and now movie audiences are finally going to meet Cassandra Webb when Madame Web debuts on February 14.

debuts on February 14. In anticipation of the film and it’s central hero (played by Dakota Johnson), Her Universe has launched an apparel collection themed to Cassie and the other Spider people who are connected through her web.

Her Universe Marvel Madame Web Cassie Webb Girls Hoodie

Her Universe Marvel Madame Web Cassie Webb Girls Hoodie Plus Size

The star piece in the collection is the Cassie Webb Zip Hoodie that’s a bold red decorated with black webbing on the sleeves and hip and accented with white piping along the seams. Her black web logo is featured on the top center of the hoodie to distinguish her from other heroes.

Her Universe Marvel Madame Web Spiderweb Tie-Dye Girls Baby T-Shirt Plus Size

Her Universe Marvel Madame Web Spiderweb Tie-Dye Girls Baby T-Shirt

Another offering is the dark crimson tie-dye baby T-shirt that features a black collar and trim on the sleeves along with Madame Web’s logo on the chest.

Her Universe Marvel Madame Web Icons Girls Lounge Shorts

Her Universe Marvel Madame Web Icons Girls Lounge Shorts Plus Size

Fans looking to accessorize with shorts will appreciate the lounge style bottoms that are solid black with the various spider logos providing the unique pattern.

Her Universe Marvel Madame Web Glow-In-The-Dark Mini Backpack

Finally the Madame Web glow-in-the-dark mini backpack will be a handy tool for your next outing as it has room to hold all of your essentials.

The bag is dark crimson with black smoke-like accents and webbing details inspired by the character. The exterior features black straps, handles and piping for contrast along with silver-tone hardware. The bag boasts a themed lining that’s black with white spider icons.

The Madame Web Collection is available now at Hot Topic and Her Universe and prices range from $26.90-$59.90.

More on Madame Web:

Madame Web

The film stars: Dakota Johnson Sydney Sweeney Adam Scott Isabela Merced Emma Roberts Celeste O’Connor Tahar Rahim Mike Epps



In the comics, Madame Web is key in the interconnected multiverse. In effect, the mind-bending theory involves multiple versions of characters from different timelines that, in the case of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home , can intersect to varying degrees of chaos.

and , can intersect to varying degrees of chaos. The character was introduced in issue 210 of “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic series in 1980, where she’s a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman.

Madame Web is just one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in the works at Sony, as they look to diversify their Spidey projects away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with movies such as Venom and Morbius.

