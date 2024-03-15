Court is in session and if all goes well, Madisynn will be found guilty…of stealing our hearts! First introduced to audiences in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law via a magic trick gone wrong, the slightly tipsy twenty something is now living her best life as a Funko Pop! bobble head available exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

It’s been a while since we checked in with the Marvel She-Hulk , and while there’s almost no chance the character returns for season 2, Funko is keeping the momentum going with a new Pop! figure.

, and while there’s almost no chance the character returns for season 2, Funko is keeping the momentum going with a new Pop! figure. Madisynn might not be the lead or even really qualify as a recurring character but she made a lasting impression on fans with her snappy comments and near instant bond with Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.

Now the party-ready gal has been transformed into a Pop! and is here to join your Marvel collection.

She-Hulk Madisynn Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1377 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Madisynn is dressed in a purple cocktail dress and matching heels. She’s also carrying a black purse and a bouquet of red roses—that don’t smell like anything—she received from magician Donny Blaze.

The She-Hulk Madisynn Funko Pop! available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Madisynn Funko Pop! It sells for $14.99 and is expected to ship in May 2024.

