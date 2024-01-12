Photos: New Madly Mischievous Merchandise Collection

A brand new merchandise collection has debuted alongside the opening day of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts. The Madly Mischievous line features Disney characters who enjoy a healthy dose of chaos.

The line, by artist Lewis Whitman, is now available for purchase at EPCOT and is expected to be available resort-wide soon.

The collection includes planters, mugs, and this incredible Hercules bust that Pain & Panic have gotten their hands on.