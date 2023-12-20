Protect Your Star Wars Funko Collection with Entertainment Earth Exclusive Mandalorian Guard Pop!

Is it time to update your Star Wars Funko collection? If the answer is yes, then head on over to Entertainment Earth to check out their latest exclusive Pop! figure of the blue-helmet Mandalorian Guard from The Mandalorian.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There’s no shortage of Star Wars collectibles in the universe, but things tend to be a bit rarer when we’re talking about exclusives. Fans looking for something unique and not standard, will love Entertainment Earth’s new Funko Pop! inspired by The Mandalorian.

Season three of the hit Disney+

Everyone who follows the Mandalorian Creed wears a helmet to cover their face and this practitioner’s personal helmet is dark blue with one silver stripe on its right side.

The Guard is dressed in sand colored garments, brown boots and green armor. They’re equipped with a pistol should they be required to provide protection.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guard Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #695 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

This figure is attached to a black dais that reads “Star Wars” on the front.

Fans will find this Mandalorian Guard Funko Pop! available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It sells for $14.99 and is expected to ship in February 2024.

