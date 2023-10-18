Champion Launches New Marvel Collection in Honor of the Avengers 60th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe, but Marvel’s Avengers have been saving the world for 60 years! Fans have been drawn to the amazing characters first introduced in Marvel Comics and have loved them as they’ve evolved over the last six decades. Now Champion is giving everyone the chance to share their fandom with a new activewear collection in honor of the 60th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel and Champion

Fans can conquer their active lifestyles while representing several of their favorite characters with Champion’s fashionable and comfortable sportswear.

This new collection features beloved Marvel Super Heroes, including: Ant-Man Black Panther Black Widow Captain America Hulk Iron Man Thor And more

Each piece within this wide-ranging collection features Avengers’ graphics on Champion’s most iconic silhouettes.

Some of the key selections in the apparel line are the Champion Reverse Weave® crewneck sweatshirt adorned with graphics of the West Coast Avengers or Black Panther ® Hoodie featuring Captain America or the Avengers

Fans can also represent their favorite heroes with the Heritage Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that showcases the strength of Iron Man, the Hulk , Ant-Man

Champion’s Marvel’s Avengers Collection will be available online at champion.com

Prices range from $40-$85 and links to our favorite pieces can be found below.

Reverse Weave Hoodie, The Avengers

Reverse Weave Hoodie, Captain America

Heritage Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, Black Widow

Heritage Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, Iron Man

