You might not have a super hero suit to put on or a magical power that’ll help you save the day, but you can bring the strength of the Avengers to your Marvel collection. Disney Store has just unveiled a new assortment of Marvel Essentials that will provide that special boost you’ve been looking for while keeping your wardrobe as stylish as ever.

What’s Happening:

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have come together once again to add a powerful punch to your wardrobe. Beloved characters like Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor are taking the spotlight on new accessories designed for Marvel fans.

The key piece in the assortment is a Loungefly mini backpack decorated with face icons of the heroes mentioned above. The background looks newspaper grey—just like a comic book page!— and is accented with bold red trim and the “MARVEL” logo on the front pouch and straps.

Marvel The Avengers Loungefly Mini Backpack

Other items in the collection include: Captain America MagicBand+ Crocs Backpack

Fans will find new Marvel Essentials available now on shopDisney . Prices range from $44.99-$78.00

Captain America MagicBand+

The Avengers Clogs for Adults by Crocs

The Avengers Backpack

