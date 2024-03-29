Marvel Legends is taking a look at some of Captain America’s greatest allies who also happen to be part of S.H.I.E.L.D. This exciting 3-pack set spans Cap’s timeline in the comics and includes Dum Dum Dugan, Sharon Carter, and Nick Fury Jr.

Dive into the storylines of Marvel’s Captain America with a new collection of Marvel Legends action figures from Hasbro.

An exciting 3-pack featuring Dum Dum Dugan, Sharon Carter, and Nick Fury Jr. is the latest addition to the popular line of collectibles. Heroes in their own right, these S.H.I.E.L.D. members are dressed for action, adventure and otherworldly surprises.

This Marvel action figure set comes with a whopping 37 accessories, including alternate hands for each figure, weapon accessories, and blast FX pieces.

As always Marvel Legends are 6-inch scale figures that boast premium design and deco and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Reimagine Captain America comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures. This 3-Pack is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

It sells for $74.99 and is expected to ship to guests in August 2024.

Captain America Marvel Legends Series Dum Dum Dugan, Sharon Carter, and Nick Fury Jr. 6-Inch Action Figure 3-Pack – $74.99

