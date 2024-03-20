“Endgame” Era Spider-Man and Iron Man Re-Join Marvel Legends Collection

Marvel Legends is taking a look back in time with a spotlight on Spider-Man and Iron Man from Avengers: Endgame. The popular action figure line has returned to the epic finale with a re-release of the characters that were originally part of a Thanos Build-A-Figure wave.

Marvel fans can grow their Marvel Legends collection with Spider-Man in his Iron Spider suit and Iron Man in his Mark LXXXV (85!).

This iteration of the incredible characters calls back to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and while they were originally released with a Build-A-Figure wave now they’re starring completely on their own.

Both Spider-Man and Iron Man come with swappable hands and accessories to create awesome action poses as fans dream up exciting battles between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the foes who don’t stand a chance!

As always, Marvel Legends are 6-inch scale figures that boast premium design and deco and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man and Iron Man are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends 6-Inch Spider-Man Action Figure – $24.99

Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends 6-Inch Iron Man Mark LXXXV Action Figure – $24.99

