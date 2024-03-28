Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is revising the world of X-Men with legacy figures of Deadpool and Wolverine based on their appearances in Deadpool 2. The classic figures are getting a new life at Hasbro right before their big screen dalliance in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s Happening:

’s Day is almost here (no, it’s not a joke) and Hasbro is celebrating the new month by opening pre-orders on the 2024 edition legacy figures of Wolverine and Deadpool. Deadpool 2 may be in the rearview mirror, but Deadpool and Wolverine are very much front of mind! Sure the duo is set to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) summer blockbuster but before that can happen, Hasbro is honoring where they came from or at least their last movie appearance.

This version of Wolverine features his muscle tee and jeans referring to his appearance in the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2 – referencing, of course, X-Men Origins: Wolverine; while Deadpool sticks with classic red and black suit.

Regardless of edition, Marvel Legends are 6-inch scale figures that boast premium design and deco and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Nerdy Collector Notes:

This round of Marvel Legends Legacy figures are based on previously released 2019 figures with new Deadpool Legacy packaging.

The Wolverine figure combines the 2 swappable heads from the 2019 Logan in motorcycle jacket with the body of the 2019 Amazon Exclusive Wolverine.

The Deadpool figure was previously released in 2019 with Negasonic Teenage Warhead in a two-pack, but now appears solo.

When and Where to Shop:

Both figures will be available for pre-order on April Pool’s Day (4/1) ar Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.

Figures sell for $24.99 and are expected to ship to guests in Summer 2024.

Infused with super-strong adamantium during a secret Weapon-X experiment, Logan transforms into the powerful mutant Wolverine.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including removable dog tags around his neck, a set of alternate hands, and an alternate portrait head!

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order on April Pools Day, (April 1) at 10am ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon

Combined with impressive agility and stamina, Deadpool’s powers of self-healing make him nearly unstoppable in a fight.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DEADPOOL

Includes figure and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories including Wade’s favorite unicorn and signature katanas.

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order on April Pools Day, (April 1) at 10am ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon

Ummm…Deadpool & Wolverine Figures?

Fans can rest assured, Hasbro confirmed there will be new Marvel Legends figures based on the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. Stay tuned for more details!