Hasbro Revisits “Deadpool 2” Deadpool and Wolverine with Marvel Legends Legacy Figures

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is revising the world of X-Men with legacy figures of Deadpool and Wolverine based on their appearances in Deadpool 2. The classic figures are getting a new life at Hasbro right before their big screen dalliance in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s Happening: 

  • April Pool’s Day is almost here (no, it’s not a joke) and Hasbro is celebrating the new month by opening pre-orders on the 2024 edition legacy figures of Wolverine and Deadpool.
  • Deadpool 2 may be in the rearview mirror, but Deadpool and Wolverine are very much front of mind! Sure the duo is set to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) summer blockbuster but before that can happen, Hasbro is honoring where they came from or at least their last movie appearance.

  • This version of Wolverine features his muscle tee and jeans referring to his appearance in the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2 – referencing, of course, X-Men Origins: Wolverine; while Deadpool sticks with classic red and black suit.

  • Regardless of edition, Marvel Legends are 6-inch scale figures that boast premium design and deco and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Nerdy Collector Notes:

  • This round of Marvel Legends Legacy figures are based on previously released 2019 figures with new Deadpool Legacy packaging.

  • The Wolverine figure combines the 2 swappable heads from the 2019 Logan in motorcycle jacket with the body of the 2019 Amazon Exclusive Wolverine.

  • The Deadpool figure was previously released in 2019 with Negasonic Teenage Warhead in a two-pack, but now appears solo.

When and Where to Shop:

  • Both figures will be available for pre-order on April Pool’s Day (4/1) ar Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.
  • Figures sell for $24.99 and are expected to ship to guests in Summer 2024.

Infused with super-strong adamantium during a secret Weapon-X experiment, Logan transforms into the powerful mutant Wolverine.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE

  • Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including removable dog tags around his neck, a set of alternate hands, and an alternate portrait head!
  • Ages 14 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
  • Available for pre-order on April Pools Day, (April 1) at 10am ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers.

Combined with impressive agility and stamina, Deadpool’s powers of self-healing make him nearly unstoppable in a fight.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DEADPOOL

  • Includes figure and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories including Wade’s favorite unicorn and signature katanas.
  • Ages 14 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
  • Available for pre-order on April Pools Day, (April 1) at 10am ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers

Ummm…Deadpool & Wolverine Figures?

Fans can rest assured, Hasbro confirmed there will be new Marvel Legends figures based on the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. Stay tuned for more details!

