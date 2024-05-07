There’s another milestone anniversary for Disney fans to celebrate this year as Marvel reaches its 85th birthday. Hasbro is paying homage to Marvel Comics and one of Spider-Man’s most fascinating villains, Venom with an all new Marvel Legends figure.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Venom is back, baby! The black clad (and sanest?) symbiote is resurfacing this summer exclusively at Walmart as part Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of collectibles.

Eddie Brock is in there somewhere, but for now it’s Venom looking as menacing as ever in action figure form. A detailed sculpt showcases his muscled body and like all Marvel Legends figures, he’s equipped with multiple points of articulation.

Making things a bit more fun is the inclusion of alternate heads and hands so Venom can pose with gritted teeth or with his signature pink tongue reaching out impossibly far.

For this release Hasbro has chosen a throwback style for the packaging which includes a collectible cardback with retro-inspired design.

Marvel Legends collectibles are 6-inch scale figures that boast premium design and deco and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Marvel Legends Venom will be available exclusively at Walmart in Summer 2024. The figure sells for $24.99.

When Spider-Man breaks free from an alien symbiote, it latches onto Daily Bugle reporter Eddie Brock – who becomes the supervillain Venom, seeking revenge on the web-slinger.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VENOM (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY)

Includes figure and 3 comics-inspired accessories including alternate hands and an alternate head.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2024 exclusively at Walmart

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!