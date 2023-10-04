Get Ready for the Return of “Loki” with Must-Have Merchandise to Fit Your Lifestyle

Something’s happening on the sacred timeline and it seems like only Loki, Sylvie and a small team of Time Variance Authority (TVA) employees can save the day! Fortunately, Marvel fans can join the fun with merchandise themed to this exciting series.

Marvel’s Loki returns to Disney+ for its second season starting October 5th and that means more merchandise collections are coming too.

returns to for its second season starting October 5th and that means more merchandise collections are coming too. Favorite brands are jumping at the chance to show their Marvel side as Her Universe, Heroes & Villains, Chewy, shopDisney and more spotlight Loki -themed apparel and collectibles that the god of mischief would give the seal of approval.

-themed apparel and collectibles that the god of mischief would give the seal of approval. Whether you’re looking for a new figure to display, or want to show your loyalty through sleek apparel, cozy jammies, and trendy accessories the internet has the perfect Loki thing for you.

Her Universe

“Hey y'all! Keep yourself cozy at the TVA Office with this zip-up hoodie from Loki, which features a varsity-inspired color block design with the TVA logo on the chest and their symbol on one sleeve, plus Miss Minutes on the back!”

Her Universe Marvel Loki Miss Minutes TVA Varsity Girls Hoodie – $49.90

Heroes & Villains

“The Loki Legion of Chaos Bomber Jacket features an embroidered ‘Legion of Chaos, Bound By Mischief’ emblem on the chest and back, both featuring Loki’s iconic golden headpiece. 100% polyester with ribbed knit collar, cuffs, and hem, with two front flap-snap pockets.”

Loki Legion of Chaos Bomber Jacket – $125

Intimo

“This pajama lounge top features a large design of Loki's helmet encircled on the front, with brilliant gold glitter print Loki script and designs running up each sleeve. This 100% polyester top has stretch style cuffs on the sleeves and waist.”

Marvel Comics Women's Loki Helmet Golden Glitter Foil Print Fleece Long Sleeve Pajama Sleep Shirt Top – $23.95

Salesone

“Need more Loki accessories in your collection? Let the TVA help with that! This necklace has a black-tone chain and features Miss Minutes and "Hey y'all!" charms.”

Marvel Loki Miss Minutes Necklace – $9.90

Loungefly

“Your savior is here! Kneel before the Loungefly Marvel Metallic Loki Mini Backpack as it graces your wardrobe with its presence. On the front, Loki’s gilded helmet appears with horns that rise above the bag’s metallic green design. Details of his armor appear on the zipper pocket below and continue onto the bag’s side pockets, while Loki’s nickname appears on the back.”

Marvel Metallic Loki Mini Backpack – $85

Goodr

“Love to create chaos? Get Marvel Comics' Loki Mischief Makers sunglasses. They won't slip or bounce while you do your evil laugh.”

Marvel Comics Mischief Makers – $30

Uncanny Brands

“Loki lands in your kitchen with this striking, full-color waffle maker. Detailed, die-cast aluminum plates on the inside are easy to clean and make a perfect impression of Loki's helmet every time. Dual indicator lights tell you when it’s time to pour batter and when your waffles are cooked.”

Marvel Loki Waffle Maker – $44.99

BoxLunch

“Between delicious roasts, stews, and more, Loki is here to help you live out all of your culinary dreams with this Marvel Loki 7-quart slow cooker! This slow-cooker sports an allover print graphic of the Asgardian God of Mischief with an adorable chibi makeover, decorated by ‘Loki’ lettering.”

Marvel Loki Chibi Loki 7-Quart Slow Cooker – BoxLunch Exclusive – $58.99

Funko

“Loki's plans took an unexpected turn when he took the Tesseract. Bring the adventure home from Marvel's Loki television series and into your collection with Pop! President Loki.”

POP! President Loki – ​$12

Chewy

“Dress up your pup or kitty as everyone’s favorite president with this Marvel’s Loki President costume, available only at Chewy. Your pet can now look like their favorite agent of the Time Variance Authority with this one-piece outfit that’s perfect for all their time travelling shenanigans—or just trick-or-treating down the block.”

Marvel's Loki President Dog & Cat Costume – $21.24 and up

shopDisney

“Be the best variant of all time with this Loki costume accessory set featuring a horns headpiece, epaulets and cape inspired by the God of Mischief's iconic look. Put them on and whatever you call yourself—Kid, Original, Alligator or something entirely new—you'll always be a true original.”

Loki Costume Accessory Set for Adults – $69.99

