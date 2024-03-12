Orlando International Airport Unveils First-Ever “MCO Icons” Pin Collection

The Orlando International Airport is entering the world of Pin Trading with their first-ever pin collection.
What’s Happening:
- Orlando International Airport, or MCO, has entered the world of Pin Trading with a collection inspired by some of the iconic elements of the airport experience.
- Featured pins in the collection include:
- The Sleeping Man a.k.a. “The Traveler”
- MCO Carpet Socks
- Air Traffic Control Tower
- “Hello This is Orlando Mayor…” Speech Bubble
- Terminal C Robot Man
- MCO Automated People Mover
- MCO Paw Pilots
- A lanyard featuring the iconic MCO carpet design is also available for purchase.
- These pins are exclusively available through promotional giveaways onsite and online.
- The “MCO Icons” collection will officially launch on Wednesday, March 13th.
- Tomorrow, the official MCO Facebook page will share a chance to win a lanyard populated with the beloved icons!
