Orlando International Airport Unveils First-Ever “MCO Icons” Pin Collection

The Orlando International Airport is entering the world of Pin Trading with their first-ever pin collection.

What’s Happening:

Orlando International Airport, or MCO, has entered the world of Pin Trading with a collection inspired by some of the iconic elements of the airport experience.

Featured pins in the collection include: The Sleeping Man a.k.a. “The Traveler” MCO Carpet Socks Air Traffic Control Tower “Hello This is Orlando Mayor…” Speech Bubble Terminal C Robot Man MCO Automated People Mover MCO Paw Pilots

A lanyard featuring the iconic MCO carpet design is also available for purchase.

These pins are exclusively available through promotional giveaways onsite and online.

The “MCO Icons” collection will officially launch on Wednesday, March 13th.

Tomorrow, the official MCO Facebook page will share a chance to win a lanyard