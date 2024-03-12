Orlando International Airport Unveils First-Ever “MCO Icons” Pin Collection

The Orlando International Airport is entering the world of Pin Trading with their first-ever pin collection.

What’s Happening:

  • Orlando International Airport, or MCO, has entered the world of Pin Trading with a collection inspired by some of the iconic elements of the airport experience.
  • Featured pins in the collection include:
    • The Sleeping Man a.k.a. “The Traveler”
    • MCO Carpet Socks
    • Air Traffic Control Tower
    • “Hello This is Orlando Mayor…” Speech Bubble
    • Terminal C Robot Man
    • MCO Automated People Mover
    • MCO Paw Pilots
  • A lanyard featuring the iconic MCO carpet design is also available for purchase.
  • These pins are exclusively available through promotional giveaways onsite and online.
  • The “MCO Icons” collection will officially launch on Wednesday, March 13th.
  • Tomorrow, the official MCO Facebook page will share a chance to win a lanyard populated with the beloved icons!

