Update Your Disney Wardrobe with The Pizza Planet Baseball Jersey and Other New Men’s Shirts

Graphic tees, baseball jerseys, casual button downs…you gotta love the simplicity of men’s fashion choices! Better yet, when Disney elements make their way to these classic cuts not only are they instantly elevated to magical, but they give the wearer something fun to share with the world and their fellow Disney fans. Right now, several new styles are available on shopDisney to help jump start your spring wardrobe update.

shopDisney is bringing all the fun to their clothing line this winter and while ladies and kids often get to take the spotlight, today’s new offerings are for the guys.

Five new Men's Shirts

One such style is the Pizza Planet jersey with a white background and red trim and accents. Joining the design is the Pizza Planet logo, and the restaurant’s Little Green Men (or aliens) who are quoted saying “Oooh…” and “it’s pizza!”

Pizza Planet Baseball Jersey for Men – Toy Story

Other designs include: S.A.B.E.R. logo from The Marvels Disney Villains Athletic Jersey Spider-Man Flannel from Cakeworthy Stormtrooper

Fans will discover the full range of Men’s shirts available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney Villains Athletic Jersey for Adults

Stormtrooper Fashion T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars

S.A.B.E.R. T-Shirt for Men – The Marvels

Spider-Man Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

