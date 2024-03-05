Pretty Pastels are in Bloom on New Mickey and Friends Collection at Hot Topic

If your springtime wardrobe could use an infusion of pastel patterns, the place to shop is…Hot Topic?! Sure the retailer might be known for their edgier style, but they’re also home to an assortment of Her Universe designs like the new Mickey Mouse and Friends Pastel Gingham collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Gather the gang and head into Spring! Her Universe has tapped Mickey Mouse and friends to lead the way on seasonal fashion with cute cardigans, sporty shorts, dreamy dresses, and appealing accessories.

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Gingham Girls Cardigan

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Gingham Girls Cardigan Plus Size

The smiling faces of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto appear on this collection among an assortment of pastel squares in colors of purple, green, yellow, and pink. Accent squares with a gingham pattern, and flower shaped buttons add the perfect touch of whimsy.

Her Universe Disney Pastel Spring Patchwork Girls Lounge Shorts Plus Size

Her Universe Disney Pastel Spring Patchwork Girls Lounge Shorts

If the cardigan and shorts aren’t your style, the spring babydoll dress might speak to you with it’s scoop neckline, swirly skirt and smocked bodice; or check out the character inspired camisole top to pair with your favorite springtime bottoms (bring on the skirts!).

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Spring Dress

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Spring Dress Plus Size

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Spring Girls Cami Plus Size

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Spring Girls Cami

Finally, don’t forget to accessorize with the color block crossbody or ombre wallet that features a Mickey Mouse cutout.

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse Pastel Spring Wallet

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse Pastel Spring Crossbody Bag

The Mickey and Friends Pastel Collection is available now at Hot Topic

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!