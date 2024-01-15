Celebrate Love This Winter with the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day Doll Set

Over the past few years, Disney has been presenting limited edition Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse doll sets in honor of milestone anniversaries like Disney100 or special holidays. Well this winter a new collection has arrived on shopDisney and the adorable duo have dressed up to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney collectors who love Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will have to make some room on their display shelf for the latest doll set featuring the duo.

With Valentine’s Day as the next celebration on the calendar, Disney is bringing fans two incredible dolls that are as sweet as can be.

Mickey wears his classic red trousers, white shirt and yellow bow tie, and he’s added a yellow vest to the ensemble too. Then instead of his traditional black blazer, he’s donned a red and white striped jacket and straw hat that resemble the look of Disneyland’s Dapper Dans.

Meanwhile Minnie Mouse wears a red dress similar to her iconic look, but with a fancier neckline as well as white hearts in place of the usual polka dots.

Each doll features multiple points of articulation so they can be posed holding hands or perhaps a wrapped gift (included) for Minnie from Mickey.

In addition to posing the dolls, each comes with a Mickey and Minnie shaped display stand that can be connected together.

The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day Doll Set is available now on shopDisney and sells for $199.99. Edition size is 3,610 worldwide.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Limited Edition Doll Set – 12'' – $199.99

Limited Edition of 3,610

Includes Certificate of Verification

Fully poseable

Silhouette base for display stand

Ages 6+

Dolls: approx. 12'' H

Minnie:

Satin dress and head bow with embroidered hearts

Puffed sleeves with lace trim, Tulle underskirts

Lace trimmed pantaloons

Sculpted heels

Mickey:

Striped satin jacket with embroidered pocket trim

Satin bow tie, Satin vest with miniature buttons and silvery studs

Red pants with stitched stripes on sides

''Straw'' hat

''Love, Mickey'' candy box with satin ribbon and toy chocolates inside

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!