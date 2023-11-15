Oh Boy! Celebrate 95 Years of Mickey Mouse with Special Anniversary Plush Available First to Disney+ Subscribers

I can hardly believe it, but Mickey Mouse is about to turn ninety-five (95)! Just a few short years ago we were all excited for his big 90th celebration and he’s already approaching the next milestone. shopDisney is honoring the big cheese with a new anniversary plush available first to Disney+ subscribers via Early Access.

Anniversaries are always worth celebrating especially when the subject has ninety-five years under his belt! 2023 marks Mickey Mouse’s 95th birthday and what better way to mark the occasion than with an adorable plush?

Ever since his debut in Steamboat Willie, Mikey has taken the world by storm! The global icon has served as the inspiration for dozens of cartoons, stories, shows, and yes merchandise too.

Developed by Disney Store Japan, the main mouse is adorably dapper in his tuxedo, top hat, and shiny shoes as he commemorates his big anniversary. His velvet tuxedo is unbuttoned, revealing a red cummerbund while the coat’s collar and lapel are made of purple satin; a bright white bowtie completes the look.

If that wasn’t enough, the classy top hat is equipped with a magnet so that it’ll sit firmly on his head or can be displayed next to him.

The Mickey Mouse 95th Anniversary Plush sells for $29.99 and is available on shopDisney as part of Disney+ Early Access. It will go on sale to the general public starting November 18th (Mickey’s official birthday).

Mickey Mouse 95th Anniversary Plush – Small 14″

Black velvet tuxedo (non-removable)

Removable black velvet top hat contains magnet that attracts to Mickey's head

Satin bow tie, shirt front, cummerbund, cuffs, lapel, hatband and spats

Foam ears

Tail

14'' H (hat to heel)

